GERING — The City of Gering Transportation and Electric Departments would like to inform citizens that Twin City Drive/Mobile Avenue will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, to update traffic signals.

North 10th Street will be open but only one lane in each direction (north and south) during this time. The city requests that drivers use caution when driving in this area and to use alternate routes where necessary.