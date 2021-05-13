Ten years in, Monument Marathon adds relay

In its decennial year, the Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon added a new run to the lineup.
A three-person relay race around Scotts Bluff National Monument joins the marathon, half-marathon and 5K run in 2021. The annual race will be held on Sept. 25.
“Last year the monument marathon had some challenges,” Jennifer Reisig, executive director of the Western Nebraska Community College Foundation and race director for the marathon, said.
Since its start in 2011, the marathon is the top fundraising event for WNCC’s foundation, according to Reisig. She said the event is critical in supporting scholarships for WNCC students. Despite a swirling pandemic, the marathon was one of the few annual events able to continue in the year of the coronavirus.
Reisig said assistance from the Panhandle Public Health Department and the response of safety personal, community volunteers and sponsors allowed the event to continue last year.
Now, the 2021 race has hit the ground running, Reisig said during the annual press conference launching the event Wednesday, May 5. Hod Kosman, CEO and president of Platte Valley Bank, said the 2021 event is a great time to reflect on the event’s history.
“It is amazing how fast 10 years goes,” Kosman said. “This event continues to be one of the premier events of our community.”
More importantly, Kosman said the friendliness and commitment of race staff and volunteers make the event worth talking about.
For runners Brett Gies, Kathey Rose, Chris Sommerrich and John Sieler, their 10th run in the Monument Marathon will be one to remember.
“I would never have started running half marathons if it wasn’t for this one,” Rose said.
According to Reisig, the four runners are some of the few to compete in the marathon since its inception. Gies, the superintendent of Sioux County Schools, said he looks forward to the crowds and support they provide.
“I always look forward to the Native American drummers because it’s at the right time when you’re tired and you come out of that dip and all of the sudden you can hear them in a distance,” Gies said, talking about a group who are stationed on the last leg of the course. “I really appreciate them coming out.”
The Star-Herald and Western Nebraska Community College are also sponsors of the event.
To sign up for the race, runners can go to www.monumentmarathon.com.