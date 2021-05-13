Ten years in, Monument Marathon adds relay

More importantly, Kosman said the friendliness and commitment of race staff and volunteers make the event worth talking about.

For runners Brett Gies, Kathey Rose, Chris Sommerrich and John Sieler, their 10th run in the Monument Marathon will be one to remember.

“I would never have started running half marathons if it wasn’t for this one,” Rose said.

According to Reisig, the four runners are some of the few to compete in the marathon since its inception. Gies, the superintendent of Sioux County Schools, said he looks forward to the crowds and support they provide.

“I always look forward to the Native American drummers because it’s at the right time when you’re tired and you come out of that dip and all of the sudden you can hear them in a distance,” Gies said, talking about a group who are stationed on the last leg of the course. “I really appreciate them coming out.”

The Star-Herald and Western Nebraska Community College are also sponsors of the event.

To sign up for the race, runners can go to www.monumentmarathon.com.