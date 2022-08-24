Tending to communities' gardens: Master gardeners share horticulture skills

Volunteers passionate about gardens, lawns, floriculture, trees, landscape and more, share knowledge and time throughout the community by becoming certified master gardeners.

The Master Gardener program extends horticulture related knowledge by empowering volunteers with science-based education to inform Nebraska communities. The program has been an outreach of the University of Nebraska’s Extension program since 1976, working through local offices across the state.

Elaine Pile is among the local master gardeners who provide knowledge in answering questions and tending to gardens in public spaces.

“‘My tree looks funny, here’s a leaf from it, what could it be?’ These are the kinds of questions that come about that our Extension educators get,” she said. “Many times they get so many of them, they can’t answer them all. They don’t have the time physically to do that and that’s why the (master gardener) program started, way back in the 70s.”

Volunteers in the program function as stakeholders for Nebraska Extension by not only answering horticulture related questions, but also invest time giving back to the community. Master gardeners care for demonstration gardens in public places, plant and tend spaces at area greenhouses and downtown projects, direct after-school and youth programs, man information booths at events, provide weekly 30-second public service announcements (PSA) and more.

“We have classes,” Pile said of the process to become a certified master gardener. “We have two- or three-hour sessions on topics like pesticide safety and handling, then we can impart that knowledge on to the general public. As stakeholders for Nebraska Extension, we may impart knowledge through general conversation, or maybe we’re asked to give a program.”

PSAs were an avenue of the master gardener program that initially piqued her interest many years ago. Pile listened to the master gardener PSA announcement over the radio, a short science-based horticulture informative for the public. Recent PSAs distributed to local media have included information on correct pesticide use and how to prepare flower cuttings for county fairs.

“The little short 30-second snippets about this, that or the other thing, I thought, ‘Boy, that sounds like fun, maybe I’d just like to do that,’” she said. “And I just love it and it started because of the master gardener PSAs that they were doing back then and that we still do now. That was the carrot that hung out in front of me that got me into the program.”

Pile held onto that interest until around 2000 when she began to work part-time and found herself enrolling in the program.

“I was hooked; it’s something that I don’t want to quit doing,” she said. “I really, really enjoy the information that we receive; I just love the program. You get to know people and the information they give, it’s so cool.”

Another master gardener who contributes to the PSAs is Lori Zitterkopf, tying her own interests into the announcements.

“I do three different weeks of them usually, and my first one focuses on native plants because I’m a native plant person,” she said. “My second week, it goes toward fair things because I’m very involved with the fair. And now my third one, I haven’t quite decided on, but it usually goes back to new plantings, because fall is a good time to plant.”

Zitterkopf also volunteers in tending to the numerous demonstration gardens in Scotts Bluff County by planning, planting and typical garden upkeep. One particular area she is dedicated to is the parking lot plantings in Scottsbluff. The areas are used to highlight native plants and feature Bloom Boxes provided by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum to attract pollinators.

“What we’re trying to do with these parking lot gardens is show people what you can grow in your own area, your own garden space that is native or nearly native,” Zitterkopf said. “Everybody just has their own little thing that they do and then we come together for some things.”

Master gardeners also incorporate other volunteers, like members of the Guadalupe Church to help tend the garden at the Guadalupe Center. Another group that has contributed gardening hours is Scout Troop 17, helping at the courthouse and parking lot gardens and pitching in at the county fair.

“We had to clean up the weeds, and then we planted different kinds of plants,” Caden Closson, 13, said of a project he worked on last summer.

Closson accumulated nearly all 50 hours of time needed in demonstration gardens to earn a Scout badge last summer. His 11-year-old brother Jack has just begun to work toward the 50 hours of volunteer time he needs and recalled racing against time to finish working in the parking lot garden. He described the Scouts racing to finish weeding before a timer ran out.

“We had a time limit and we rushed to finish just before it ran out,” he said. “I had to take the last bucket and race to dump it in the truck.”

Zitterkopf said she incorporates a little fun into the gardening time for the Scouts, often having bubble parties after completing a task.

“Everybody just has their own little thing that they do and then (master gardeners) come together for some things,” she said. “We try to make it fun. For (the parking lot garden), eventually the idea is to put a few benches so people can sit under the shade of a tree.”

Anyone with an interest in horticulture-related topics can register for the training program beginning every January to February to begin accumulating 40 hours of science-based horticulture education.

Next, participants must pass an open-book test with a 70% or higher before advancing to 40 hours of volunteer activities. After the initial first year, master gardeners must complete 10 hours of continuing education and 20 hours of volunteer activities to maintain the certification status. Education opportunities are provided by the university and delivered by extension educators, field experts and other personnel, either in person or online.

“We don’t all have to be experts in everything to be a part of this program,” Pile said. “We have great resources out here and in every county, with their extension office. It’s really important that we, as master gardener volunteers, are simply stakeholders for extension. We can really get out there and tell that story about extension and what is available to us.”

According to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln master gardener website, fewer volunteers are accumulating horticulture education and volunteering in communities. In 2017, 31,631 hours of volunteer time and 15,094 hours of education were completed across the state. Master gardener hours were down in 2022 to 12,136 hours of volunteer time and 7,052 hours of education completed across the state.

“I think this is a good quote, ‘Master Gardener doesn’t mean you know everything about gardening, it just means you volunteer your time helping others grow,’ and that’s really true,” Pile said. “I’m certainly no expert, and my husband says I’m an apprentice. That’s because I don’t feel very versed in some areas, but that’s the beauty of the Master Gardener program. We may not have the answer to a question, but we can usually find the answer.”

For more information about the Master Gardener program, call Emily Stine at 308-632-1480 or visit mastergardener.unl.edu.