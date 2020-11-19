Tennis court resurfacing would cost $350K

The Gering school board was packed Monday night, an auspicious sign to board President Board BJ Peters.
Though smaller in crowd size, the conglomerate of parents and community members was reminiscent of a scene in 2019. Then, concerned parents packed the Gering City Administrative Building to push the area’s second-largest school district toward creating an agriculture program.
That effort was a success, but the parents and community members assembled on Monday night to move the board toward resurfacing the tennis courts on U Street face a steeper battle.
Amid a COVID-19 related budget crunch, the estimated $350,000 cost of resurfacing the tennis courts is daunting, although not ruled out, according to GPS officials.
While the board had discussed the issue at previous meetings, the board saw a presentation and heard comments from a group called the Gering Tennis/Pickleball Court Revitalization Committee. Zac Karpf leads the committee.
Karpf is the father of two Gering tennis players, Mark, who graduated in May, and David, a sophomore at Gering High School. He’s been watching his kids — and the home court they play on — for years.
“They’ve been deteriorating for a while,” Karpf said. “I don’t know if it was a hard winter or what but (damage on the court) seemed to increase.”
Karpf said he spoke with a neighbor, who helped convince him that now was the time to push for a resurface.
After Monday’s meeting, Karpf said he was headed to the City of Gering’s Park, Cemetery & Tree Board to pitch the court resurfacing.
“I know that the city is supportive of it,” Karpf said. “Those courts though are owned by the school (district).”
While the property is owned by Gering Public Schools, it’s used by several outside teams and leagues.
As such, Karpf suggested a split that would have the city pay a quarter of the resurfacing cost, while the school district would pay half, about $175,000. The remaining quarter would come from donations and the district’s foundation.
He estimates the total cost for the resurfacing will reach $350,000. That estimate comes from a Denver-based company that resurfaced the Scottsbluff courts as well as courts in Bridgeport, according to Karpf.
Gering Public Schools Business Manager Tim Meisner said he’s not ruling out money for a resurfacing at this time, but budget realities brought on by the pandemic make expenditures like this a difficult sell.
Meisner said the pandemic has increased personnel cost because teachers and staff are working overtime to cover shifts missed due to illness or quarantines. The district has also seen its substitute teacher budget mushroom.
Meisner said the district budgeted about $200,000 for substitute teachers for the school year. However, Meisner said he expects the district will spend $200,000 by December.
“I don’t know if our timing could be worse,” Karpf said. “I wouldn’t bring (the resurfacing) up if it wasn’t so bad, in terms of the conditions.”
Even still, Karpf is optimistic that the court will be remodeled by next fall. During the meeting, Karpf also said that Gering tennis’ recent success adds additional pressure to get to court resurfaced.
While the board wasn’t able to take any action on the tennis courts Monday night, several members shared the concerns Karpf expressed.
“The safety issue is so significant,” Board member Mary Winn said during the meeting. “It’s an accident waiting to happen.”
Peters said, “It’s been on our radar for a long time.”
Peters said the board wanted to see the work done by the end of the year and told Karpf it was a priority.
“As a district, we can’t cover that entire cost,” Peters said, adding that he hopes the community will pitch in what they can to get the court resurfaced.
