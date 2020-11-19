Tennis court resurfacing would cost $350K

Karpf said he spoke with a neighbor, who helped convince him that now was the time to push for a resurface.

After Monday’s meeting, Karpf said he was headed to the City of Gering’s Park, Cemetery & Tree Board to pitch the court resurfacing.

“I know that the city is supportive of it,” Karpf said. “Those courts though are owned by the school (district).”

While the property is owned by Gering Public Schools, it’s used by several outside teams and leagues.

As such, Karpf suggested a split that would have the city pay a quarter of the resurfacing cost, while the school district would pay half, about $175,000. The remaining quarter would come from donations and the district’s foundation.

He estimates the total cost for the resurfacing will reach $350,000. That estimate comes from a Denver-based company that resurfaced the Scottsbluff courts as well as courts in Bridgeport, according to Karpf.

Gering Public Schools Business Manager Tim Meisner said he’s not ruling out money for a resurfacing at this time, but budget realities brought on by the pandemic make expenditures like this a difficult sell.