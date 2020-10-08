Terror-ariums at Gering Public Library

Children and adults alike dug their own graves on Saturday, Oct. 3, in the basement of the Gering Public Library. In the spirit of Halloween, the library hosted a crafting event for community members to build their own haunted terrariums — a sealed ecosystem for live plants. Inside jars of moss, ghosts wrapped around small gravestones, bones littered the grounds, black cats lingered and snakes slithered.

Peggie Michael brought her two teens and their friend to the event.

“I tried to get more kids to come but everybody is so busy this time of year,” she said. “Maybe next time.”

Isac and Olivia Michaels said they had fun, laughing at each others’ attempts to make skeletons, gravestones bats and beasties.

The library provided different kinds of moss and polymer clay for frightening decorations free of charge.

Kyra Wysocki, the teen program librarian, said the idea was floated by other librarians and she worked to make the demo jar. After that worked, she said the library worked to get jars, clay and the materials for the terrarium. She said the project worked well, and they had some materials left over.