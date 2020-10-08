Terror-ariums at Gering Public Library

Children and adults alike dug their own graves on Saturday, Oct. 3, in the basement of the Gering Public Library. In the spirit of Halloween, the library hosted a crafting event for community members to build their own haunted terrariums — a sealed ecosystem for live plants. Inside jars of moss, ghosts wrapped around small gravestones, bones littered the grounds, black cats lingered and snakes slithered.
Peggie Michael brought her two teens and their friend to the event.
“I tried to get more kids to come but everybody is so busy this time of year,” she said. “Maybe next time.”
Isac and Olivia Michaels said they had fun, laughing at each others’ attempts to make skeletons, gravestones bats and beasties.
The library provided different kinds of moss and polymer clay for frightening decorations free of charge.
Kyra Wysocki, the teen program librarian, said the idea was floated by other librarians and she worked to make the demo jar. After that worked, she said the library worked to get jars, clay and the materials for the terrarium. She said the project worked well, and they had some materials left over.
“This is the first time we did a project like this,” she said. “Next time we might try a different theme, like fairy terrariums.”
Sherry Preston, the public services librarian, said the event was originally intended for teens, but they decided to open it up to the whole community.
“We wanted to open it to adults as well just because it was a fun idea,” she said.
Preston said she was not sure what other events they will plan throughout the year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but she was happy with the turnout on Saturday.
While people molded skulls and tombstones out of clay, others visited to wander the book sale. All proceeds from the book sale go to the Friends of the Gering Public Library, a nonprofit organization that helps fund projects at the library, such as the terrarium event. The book sale will run until the end of October, and new books are constantly being added to the tables.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!