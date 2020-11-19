Thanksgiving in the Valley becomes a drive-thru event

Like just about everything this year, Thanksgiving in the Valley is going to look a little bit different this holiday. Meals will be delivered to homes as well as be available for drive-thru or pick up at the Guadalupe Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until food is gone, on Thursday, Nov. 26.

This year will mark 37 years of the program, and coordinator Kendra Feather said she planned accommodations to make sure the event could continue.

“There’s a need for the meal,” she said. “There’s no Meals on Wheels on those days, so we really need to have a meal for people. So I just think if we cover all precautions … just taking all the precautions we can this year to keep everyone safe.”

Those who would like meals delivered to their homes must contact Shanna Halstead at the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center at 308-632-3736 by Friday, Nov. 20.

Feather said organizers are also looking for volunteers either in the prep work or handing meals out the day of the event. Volunteers will be helping starting in the morning at 8 a.m., and all volunteers will be masked and gloved up for safety precautions. She said she is in particular need of people to cut pies and wash dishes.

“We have to cut 800 pieces of pie to be ready to go,” she said.