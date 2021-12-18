The almost-not-perfect first wedding in Scottsbluff

Claude Westervelt and Ada Slates are believed to be the first couple married in

Scottsbluff on Aug. 22, 1900. However, this wedding almost didn’t take place that day. One tiny incident almost postponed it.

Westervelt’s sister-in-law Mrs. Gene Westervelt had made all the wedding plans, and her brother Eli Armstrong was responsible for putting the luggage onto the train. Unfortunately, he neglected to load Claude’s suitcase. When the couple got to Scottsbluff, they discovered it was missing.

Luckily, Claude’s brother Gene Westervelt managed to pull a few strings and get the suitcase back. At first, the train station would not let Gene on; it was a freight train after all. Eventually, his connections as editor of the Republican allowed him access to save the day.

The train station let Gene ride in the caboose to Alliance, where he recovered the suitcase and returned it to his brother just in time for Claude to quickly change into his wedding suit. That evening on Aug. 22, 1900, the couple was married by Reverend E.H. Sayre at Gene’s home.