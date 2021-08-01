The contested land of the Black Hills

According to Agnes Wright Spring, author of “The Cheyenne and Black Hills Stage and Express Routes” that we have in our archives, in 1868 Congress forced relinquishment of the Black Hills and northwestern Wyoming by the Sioux under article XV, but was merely a matter of form. Red Cloud, Spotted Tail (Crazy Horse’s uncle), and other chiefs later signed the treaty in 1876 and then ratified it in 1877.

The Red Cloud Agency was an Indian agency constructed for the Lakota, Oglala, Northern Cheyenne Native Americans and even the Arapaho to help fight this land dispute. Mari Sandoz is another writer who attempted to give us a deeper understanding of this turbulent time in our history. She was quite bold for her time and leaned towards the Native Americans’ perspective as much as possible. We carry “Crazy Horse” in our gift shop, which focuses on the Oglala as these tribes were losing the Black Hills. “The Battle of the Little Bighorn” leans towards the Native Americans’ perspective of Custer’s last stand.

Once the president’s signature was affixed later in 1877 on the ratified treaty of 1868, the Black Hills were legally opened to prospecting and settlement. This ratified treaty and loss of land by Native Americans is still being contested today.