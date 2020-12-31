The elusive Lane Danielzuk steps down from administrator post

Lane Danielzuk prefers to be a man behind the scenes. So much so, he declined to comment for this profile capping off his 13 years at the City of Gering.
In an email through city clerk Kathy Welfl, he gave no comment to the Courier.
“He appreciates the offer, but respectfully declines. He prefers to stay behind the scenes, but again, thank you for the invitation,” Welfl wrote.
But department heads say behind the scenes is where Danielzuk does his best work, often describing his leadership as “quiet,” “down-to-earth” or “team-focused.” Department heads interviewed for this article said that while Danielzuk was reserved with the public, his hands-off leadership inspired their confidence and education in managing the city.
Welfl said Danielzuk included her on projects, teaching her the inner workings of economic development, taxes and utility projects.
“The best training I ever received was basically right in the classroom with Lane,” Welfl said in an interview. “He didn’t want me on the sidelines, he put me right in the middle of it.”
Welfl said the city felt inclusive, and Danielzuk was a captain.
“Some leaders really envelop their people and bring them in, and some keep them on the peripheral side of things,” she said “Lane absolutely brought us in, you know, we were like a team huddling.”
Tammy Cooley, the city’s human resources director and who works closely Danielzuk, said he didn’t want special treatment.
“He definitely doesn’t like to be in the spotlight or take recognition,” she said. “In my opinion, he feels like he’s just on the same level as all the rest of his employees and that he’s not any better than them, or does more important work.”
Danielzuk started his career in city administration nearly three decades ago, working in South Dakota and Iowa. He applied for at least one other job while at Gering. In 2012, Danielzuk was a finalist for a similar position in Yankton, South Dakota, and interviewed with the City Council, according to the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan.
“As a manager, I bring a boatload of experiences,” Danielzuk said to the council at the time. “I have a lot of incentives to come here and give the community some wonderful experiences and be a part of growing the community in the direction it wants to grow. I can do that very well.”
Danielzuk had a starting salary of $75,000 a year, what the previous city administrator made. He now makes $4,550 every two weeks, and reported his compensation from the city to be $162,393 in public tax documents.
Danielzuk came to Gering in November of 2007, when Susan Wiedeman was mayor. Wiedeman described the time in Gering as chaotic, with high turnover in that position before Danielzuk, who had 15 years of city administration under his belt, arrived.
“The city went through several administrators in a short amount of time, and we needed someone who could get along with department heads and run the city,” she said.
Danielzuk was the sole candidate to be interviewed for the position, after other candidates took other jobs or declined the offer.
“We felt confident at the time that he had the experience the city needed,” Wiedeman said.
Wiedeman said what stands out is the autonomy he gives to the department heads.
“He doesn’t micromanage people,” she said. “I think he lets them deal with problems and steps in when and if they’re not able to solve them.”
Wiedeman said Danielzuk brought consistency to the position, working 13 years with three mayors calling that “not an easy task,” and wishing him luck in the next phase of retirement.
“He hung in there, even when times got really tough for him at the city,” she said. “He hung in there and persevered.”
Tough times, indeed.
In March 2014, city council members Rebecca Shields and Jill McFarland said there was a lack of transparency and communication about spending $10,000 to send city employees abroad to meet with F2E, a South Korean company considering a meat-packing plant in the region. They said both former mayor Ed Mayo and Danielzuk “made the council look stupid” by not informing them about the meeting. Mayo said he believed the company spoke with the council just before the deal fell apart.
Twice more that year, Danielzuk’s job was on the line.
The first was a challenge in May 2014, when a Gering citizen – Bubba Anthony – asked the council to “discuss and consider” Danielzuk’s employment, saying he represented Gering merchants and citizens “too concerned” to speak out. McFarland called for the council to contact the state attorney general to investigate the city’s dealings with F2E. The council took no action on the agenda items, leaving Danielzuk employed.
During the swearing in of new mayor Tony Kaufman at a Dec. 8, 2014, meeting, city council members asked to consider all the department positions separately, and then hit a split vote 4-4 whether to retain Danielzuk. There was no discussion about Danielzuk’s job performance. Council member Dan Smith, said at the time the vote was “a wake-up call for Lane.” Smith could not be reached for comment for this story.
Seated as mayor for just minutes, Kaufman broke the tie, voting to keep Danielzuk on.
Former Council member Phil Holliday told the Star-Herald at the time, he voted to terminate Danielzuk because of lack of transparency and communication. He cited an issue with city funds spending, alluding to using them to send city treasurer John Mejia to South Korea, part of a meatpacking plant deal that did not materialize.
Three former council members no longer on the board did not respond to requests for comment.
In early 2015, former mayor Mayo accused Danielzuk of theft and insubordination after Mayo lost the November election in a series of documents requesting the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol investigate his allegations, which were forwarded to the Attorney General’s office. The accusation of theft came after Danielzuk, as the city’s administrator of its health plan, approved a surgical procedure to be funded out of the self-funded portion of the city’s health insurance plan and payments were made sometime between October 2012 and December 2014 to former human resources director Carrie Havranek. Havranek’s initial claim had been denied by insurance and she submitted a request for review of the denial of benefit, according to the documents. Mayo terminated Havranek from the City of Gering December 2014.
In June 2015, the Attorney General’s Office ended its probe, saying there was “no evidence to suggest the commission of a crime.” Danielzuk never commented publicly about the allegations.
Kaufman, who did not respond to voicemails for comment for this article, lauded Danielzuk’s dedication and skill set “which takes years in a career to achieve,” at a Dec. 17 meeting.
Police chief George Holthus said above all, he appreciated Danielzuk’s willingness to roll up his sleeves, saying he was “out laying down sod” at the Gering Plaza, and helping other staff finish building the Gering ballparks.
“On the surface, he’s very quiet and maybe a little bit reserved, but when you work with him, he’s very approachable,” Holthus said. “He’s just another one of the city employees that we were able to rely on.”
Across the river, interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn, who was at the City of Scottsbluff, said Danielzuk was “always a professional,” as they had to collaborated on projects such as the regional landfill, which Kuckkahn said meant a lot of compromise.
“I would say that we were looking for solutions and not looking for roadblocks,” he said.
Pat Health, who worked with Danizelzuk as public works director, takes the helm Jan. 1. He said he appreciated Danielzuk’s calm in crisis situations and policy mind. He said Danielzuk’s notes and guidance helped smooth the transition.
“Lane was one of those people who inspired me, and I think that’s why I’m here,” Heath said. “I owe him a lot.”