The elusive Lane Danielzuk steps down from administrator post

Tammy Cooley, the city’s human resources director and who works closely Danielzuk, said he didn’t want special treatment.

“He definitely doesn’t like to be in the spotlight or take recognition,” she said. “In my opinion, he feels like he’s just on the same level as all the rest of his employees and that he’s not any better than them, or does more important work.”

Danielzuk started his career in city administration nearly three decades ago, working in South Dakota and Iowa. He applied for at least one other job while at Gering. In 2012, Danielzuk was a finalist for a similar position in Yankton, South Dakota, and interviewed with the City Council, according to the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan.

“As a manager, I bring a boatload of experiences,” Danielzuk said to the council at the time. “I have a lot of incentives to come here and give the community some wonderful experiences and be a part of growing the community in the direction it wants to grow. I can do that very well.”

Danielzuk had a starting salary of $75,000 a year, what the previous city administrator made. He now makes $4,550 every two weeks, and reported his compensation from the city to be $162,393 in public tax documents.