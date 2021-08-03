The history of Home Arts at the Scotts Bluff County Fair

Shirley Harimon, of Gering, has baked a lot of pies for the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

She has, after all, been participating in it for the last 63 years. She hasn’t baked a pie every year, but she has been involved in some capacity at every county fair since the late 1950s.

“In 1957, there were three or four of us ladies ... and we started this (Opportunist Project) club because we knew other ladies would be interested,” she said.

Harimon said the county fair provided a way to catch up with friends.

“We were all farm wives. We didn’t have jobs in town,” she said. “This was a great opportunity to get together with the neighbors.”

Harimon has been at the fair long enough to see numerous changes made to it.

“When I joined there were 63 project clubs,” she said. “Now there’s only three.”

One of these is the Home Arts club, which now comprises 10 departments for competitions such as quilting, canning, woodworking and cooking.

These are known as “static exhibits,” since they do not involve livestock.

It’s in this competition that Harimon has found her stride and entered her pies.