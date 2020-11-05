'The Lions of Fifth Avenue' by Fiona Davis

Have you ever wished you could live in a library?

Not so very long ago, many New York City libraries had live-in superintendents who took care of the building and fed the coal-fired boilers. A quick Google search will pull up articles and photographs of these living quarters. Fiona Davis, in her novel “The Lions of New York,” places a family in one of these apartments. The story is told with dual plotlines, one taking place in 1913 the other in 1993.

Laura Lyons wants more from life than simply being a wife and mother. After being admitted to the Columbia School of Journalism in 1913, she finds herself meeting the challenges of school while expanding her horizons beyond her immediate family. Her husband, Jack Lyons, is working as a superintendent of the Fifth Avenue branch of the New York Public Library by day and writing a novel by night. The family lives in the apartment on the top level of the building.

Sadie Donovan, granddaughter of Laura and Jack Lyons, is in charge of the Berg Collection in the very same library. She is tasked with curating an exhibit, which will include a display about her famous grandmother. While Sadie is searching for more information about the mysterious Laura Lyons, important manuscripts keep disappearing from the Berg Collection, and Sadie is scrambling to stay ahead of the thief.