'The Lions of Fifth Avenue' by Fiona Davis

Have you ever wished you could live in a library?
Not so very long ago, many New York City libraries had live-in superintendents who took care of the building and fed the coal-fired boilers. A quick Google search will pull up articles and photographs of these living quarters. Fiona Davis, in her novel “The Lions of New York,” places a family in one of these apartments. The story is told with dual plotlines, one taking place in 1913 the other in 1993.
Laura Lyons wants more from life than simply being a wife and mother. After being admitted to the Columbia School of Journalism in 1913, she finds herself meeting the challenges of school while expanding her horizons beyond her immediate family. Her husband, Jack Lyons, is working as a superintendent of the Fifth Avenue branch of the New York Public Library by day and writing a novel by night. The family lives in the apartment on the top level of the building.
Sadie Donovan, granddaughter of Laura and Jack Lyons, is in charge of the Berg Collection in the very same library. She is tasked with curating an exhibit, which will include a display about her famous grandmother. While Sadie is searching for more information about the mysterious Laura Lyons, important manuscripts keep disappearing from the Berg Collection, and Sadie is scrambling to stay ahead of the thief.
“Sadie moved in close to the one photo of their grandmother, taken in London before the war. She was standing by a rosebush, with a faint smile on her face. Laura Lyons didn’t seem like the jolliest of types. Her eyes were guarded, suspicious. The photo would have been taken around the time Virginia Woolf started writing her diaries. Maybe they’d bumped into each other, had tea together. Why had one woman saved her diaries for future generations, while the other demanded all her personal effects be destroyed after her death?”
Two silent lions named Patience and Fortitude flank the doors of the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue, but inside the library lies intrigue, theft and treachery.
Fans of Marie Benedict and those who enjoy reading about New York society in the early 1900s would enjoy this book. If you like it, the Gering Library has two other books by Davis, and Overdrive has more titles by Davis. You can find “Lions of New York” by Fiona Davis on the new book shelf at the Gering Public Library.
New on the shelf at the Gering Library
Non-Fiction
“Greenlights” Matthew McConaughey’s autobiography
“Modern Comfort Food: a barefoot contessa cookbook” by Ina Garton
“Humans (from around the world)” by Brandon Stanton, who brought us Humans of New York
“Medicare for Dummies” Get a better understanding of Medicare in a easy to understand format
“The 99% Invisible City: a field guide to the hidden world of everyday design” by Roman Mars
“The Dead are Arising: the life of Malcolm X” buy Les Payne
Fiction
“White Ivy” by Susie Yang- a Read with Jenna pick
“The Cookbook Club” by Beth Harbison- three women find friends in each other
“Black Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse- The first book in a new fantasy trilogy
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” -a woman makes a Faustian bargain
“Confessions on the 7:45” by Lisa Unger- be careful who you visit with on the train
“Goodnight Beautiful” by Aimee Molloy a thrilling tale of domestic suspense
