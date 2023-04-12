The Gering Fire Department responded to significantly more calls in 2022 compared to previous years, Fire Chief Nathan Flowers told the Gering City Council on Monday, April 10.

Flowers began his annual report by sharing some statistics on the department’s work in 2022.

“On behalf of the fire department I want to share with you how we supported the community last year,” said Flowers. “In 2022, we ran 963 calls for service, which was an 18% increase from the previous year. This was one of the largest jumps in calls we’ve seen in a 12-month period, and the most calls we’ve ever had at the fire department.”

Flowers cited drought conditions as a likely culprit for the increase in fire calls.

He also said that the department averaged 13 firefighters per call, resulting in over 12,000 man hours on calls for service throughout the year; 21,330 total man hours were recorded for all fire department activities in 2022.

Two large wildfires led to significant time investment by Flowers’ crews.

“Our department spent 13 days total and burned just shy of 20,000 acres,” he said. “One fire in particular was pretty challenging for us. We could not meet our objectives without the support from our mutual aid partners in the state of Nebraska.”

The Gering Fire Department also provided mutual aid throughout the year, particularly to help with large fires throughout the state, which Flowers said his department is uniquely qualified to do in Nebraska.

“Because of our training and our certifications we were able to send people out on four large fires throughout the state,” he said. “We’re kind of the leading department within the state of Nebraska that has these credentials and qualifications, so they really lean on us to be able to help where needed.”

The department logged 3,814 hours of training and 1,287 of public education efforts throughout 2022, in addition to continuing the development of high school students who wish to serve as firefighters or in other emergency response roles after graduation.

“We worked with 12 total students, and several of them we retained to be members of our fire department,” he said. “It’s a huge benefit we see within that program, and we’re currently going through some other ones, and there’s some really good high school kids that are working down at the fire department.”

Several members of the council asked Flowers to pass along their thanks to the members of his department, expressing the importance of their hard work and sacrifice for the protection of the community.

“I just wanted to take a moment to thank the fire department,” council President Michael Gillen said. “They’re kind of the unsung heroes with all the volunteers. Please make sure to thank all of those men and women who volunteer so much time to keep our community safe.”

Council member Cody Bohl seconded Gillen’s praise, recognizing the difficulties posed by the last several years.

“The last couple of years have been tough in town, not to mention all of the wildfires that are happening out south. A lot of that stuff hits pretty close to home for a number of people, and I think it’s important to remember that your staff are volunteers. That’s exactly what they do, volunteer their time, and they put a lot on the line.”

The Gering City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 24 in the council chambers at Gering City Hall.