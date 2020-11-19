The Pizzy Bear and other random stuff

I’ve had some down time recently, and chose to use that time to make myself more intelligent.
When that didn’t work out, I changed course and started checking into random useless information.
For example, did you know that if a grizzly bear and a polar bear mate, their offspring is called a Pizzy Bear?
Word has it that if you point your car keys to your head, it will increase the remote’s signal range. Your brain serves as an enhanced radio transmitter. Why do we know this? Who is experimenting with this?
“Hey, Rhonda, watch what I can do with my brain,” I can imagine saying to my wife as I show her the extra two feet of range I get from holding the keys to my forehead.
“Cute, now quit goofing around, and let’s get going,” I can imagine being the reply.
For all of us who are not particularly enchanted by the Nebraska slogan “Honestly, it’s not for everyone” or its predecessor, “Visit Nebraska. Visit nice,” take some comfort in the fact that you’re not from Scotland.
In 2007, Scotland went out on a limb and spent the equivalent of about $165,000 U.S. dollars on its new national slogan. They settled on “Welcome to Scotland.” The creativity is overwhelming. Many, many minutes of discussion had to have gone into that one. Who knew that nearly every town along the Highway 26 corridor in Nebraska was so far ahead of the game that the Scots would pilfer the information from nearly every community entrance in our state?
We often think of cats as communicating with each other through their meows. Not true, say researchers. Kittens will meow to their mothers, but as they get older, cats will only meow at humans, not other cats. Hissing and yowling, however, is another story altogether.
Over the course of the TV show Gilligan’s Island and its subsequent movies, it was never revealed whether Gilligan was his first or last name. The skipper’s name was Jonas Grumby, although it’s rarely mentioned after a radio news report on the pilot episode.
One single songwriter is responsible for the commercial jingles, “I am stuck on Band-Aid brand, ‘cause Band Aid’s stuck on me” as well as “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.” You probably know him better for his contemporary pop songs better, though. The same man wrote such hits as "Copacabana," "Mandy" and "I Write the Songs." That’s right, Barry Manilow got his start writing commercial jingles, and came up with at least a couple of the more memorable ones in history.
Here’s a man who showed commitment. Fredric Baur, the inventor of the Pringles can, requested that he be buried in one of the circular cans. His children honored that request when he died in 2008 by placing part of his cremains in one of the tubes for burial in his native Ohio.
We have an answer to the tongue twister “how much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood.” Apparently a wildlife technician named Richard Thomas calculated a rough estimate of around 700 pounds. What? Who does this? How do you calculate a “rough estimate” on this?
My last bit of randomness speaks to the human psyche. When tater tots were first introduced, the product failed to gain a following because people thought it to be too cheap. Once the price was raised, so did the popularity of the product.
