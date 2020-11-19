The Pizzy Bear and other random stuff

I’ve had some down time recently, and chose to use that time to make myself more intelligent.

When that didn’t work out, I changed course and started checking into random useless information.

For example, did you know that if a grizzly bear and a polar bear mate, their offspring is called a Pizzy Bear?

Word has it that if you point your car keys to your head, it will increase the remote’s signal range. Your brain serves as an enhanced radio transmitter. Why do we know this? Who is experimenting with this?

“Hey, Rhonda, watch what I can do with my brain,” I can imagine saying to my wife as I show her the extra two feet of range I get from holding the keys to my forehead.

“Cute, now quit goofing around, and let’s get going,” I can imagine being the reply.

For all of us who are not particularly enchanted by the Nebraska slogan “Honestly, it’s not for everyone” or its predecessor, “Visit Nebraska. Visit nice,” take some comfort in the fact that you’re not from Scotland.