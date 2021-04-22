Theatre West announces TOFY registration and auditions for 'Disney’s Frozen Jr.'

SCOTTSBLUFF — Theatre West Nebraska announces local registration and same-day auditions for its summer 2021 TOFY (Theatre Opportunity for Youth) Camp. Children ages 8-15 are welcome to participate in the two-week theater day camp and production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” Theatre West Company members and experienced volunteers instruct campers in this two week theatrical experience.

Registration and auditions will be held on Saturday, April 24. Due to COVID precautions, registration times for April 24 may be assigned by using SignUp.com. Visit the Theatre West website for the link to sign up.

After campers sign up for an audition time, auditions will take place at the Platte Valley Performing Arts Center at WNCC. Campers, accompanied by a parent or guardian, will complete their registration and audition for roles in “Frozen Jr.” In addition to lead roles, there are several chorus ensembles to be filled. Campers who prefer not to audition will automatically be placed in the chorus. All TOFY campers take part in the various production aspects of this children’s musical.