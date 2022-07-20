Theatre West's TOFY brings 'The Little Mermaid, Jr.' to the stage

Theatre West invites the community under the sea as TOFY, Theatre West’s summer camp for youth, presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.”

Theatre West’s Theatre Opportunity for Youth (TOFY) Camp allows youth to participate in theater, make new friends and showcase their talents to the community all within a span of two weeks.

The show follows Ariel and her aquatic friends on numerous journeys in the adaptation of Disney’s Broadway production and the motion picture. However, there are new storylines to be told, particularly at the end of the show.

Ella-Kathryn Anderson, who portrays Ariel, said her selection for the role brought her to tears.

“So when I got casted as Ariel I went into my room because I was getting ready for bed and my mom called me out of my room,” Anderson said. “She said, ‘Hey, you should look at the cast list.’ I looked at the cast list and I was stunned and I cry at everything, so I started crying.”

Ellen Collins plays Ursula in the production and said the character has been challenging.

“One of the hardest parts is keeping a straight face in my act and also having a conniving voice and mean voice that’s scary while looking into Ella’s (Ariel) eyes and acting mean. It’s so hard because Ella is my friend and it’s hard to act mean while looking her straight in the eyes.”

Anderson said having no lines throughout half of the show has required her to focus on her mannerisms.

“She doesn’t talk for half of the show so I really have to express by using body language and try to stay in character, especially with some of Ellen’s (Ursula) lines,” Anderson said. “She says them very expressively and it’s really hard not to laugh with her.”

Collins also recalled her excitement upon reading the casting list.

“My mom goes ‘Ellen the cast list came in.’ I was running to their room and my dad was recording just for fun and I looked at the cast list,” she said. “I was breathing heavily and kind of got lightheaded and jumped up and down, laughing and crying.”

While Collins portrays Ursula, several members of the cast will act as her tentacles.

Throughout rehearsals, Collins and Anderson have enjoyed interacting with the other cast members and having the younger cast members look up to them. They also enjoy bringing a childhood Disney classic to the stage.

“It’s been really cool to have that experience to be Disney characters,” Collins said. “A lot of kids have watched it and it’s fun to be a part of it. I’m a big fan of Little Mermaid.”

As the cast has formed bonds, Anderson said they have also made inside jokes about some of the lines that make it difficult to maintain composure. Collins added how her experience with the TOFY camp has been positive since everyone involved is nice, making bonding easy.

Ahead of the live performances, Anderson said she is looking forward to sharing the experience with her family, mainly her older sister, who’s favorite Disney movie is “The Little Mermaid.”

Collins also is excited to share the experience with her family.

“Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ has been a childhood favorite Disney movie and it still is,” Collins said. “I think I’m pretty small for this role because I’m not really built for this role and I’m just super proud that I got this role. My brother couldn’t make it, but when he found out he was really happy. I’m very excited to get the CD and show it to him.”

Despite the production being based off of the Broadway show and movie, the plot has some new twists.

“There’s a lot more songs that gives more people opportunities and there are different scenes,” Anderson said. “For example, like when Ursula dies that scene is totally different. The ending is the most different because there’s a contest to see which princess will be on the thrown with Eric, instead of Ursula coming in and trying to take it.”

The show will open this weekend, so the actors are putting the final touches on the scenes to best tell the story.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” will have matinee performances on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, at 2 p.m. The production runtime is one hour and 30 minutes.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit twneb.com or call the box office at 308-635-6193. Limited seating is available, so the public is encouraged to call the box office before the shows sell out.