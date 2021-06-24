Theatre West's 'You're Awesome Possum!' actors perform first show in 100-degree heat

Last week’s blistering heat didn’t stop Theatre West from putting on a show at Legion Park in Gering on Wednesday, June 16 — a day that reached a record-breaking 103 degrees. As they say in show business, the show must go on.

And, that it did, despite a mic pack overheating and losing audio halfway through the 15-minute show. The cast and crew of Theatre West’s touring library show “You’re Awesome, Possum!” didn’t want to let the children of Gering down.

Working through the technical difficulties, the team of six actors and a handful of crew members managed to grab a few laughs from the crowd of children and parents gathered at the park. For their first show and amid the circumstances, they were pretty proud of their work.

“They threw this together pretty quickly because we had to recast some stuff,” director and co-writer of the musical Lauren Newell said the day of their performance. “We’ve only been rehearsing — this is probably only our sixth or seventh day.”