Theatre West's 'You're Awesome Possum!' actors perform first show in 100-degree heat

Last week’s blistering heat didn’t stop Theatre West from putting on a show at Legion Park in Gering on Wednesday, June 16 — a day that reached a record-breaking 103 degrees. As they say in show business, the show must go on.
And, that it did, despite a mic pack overheating and losing audio halfway through the 15-minute show. The cast and crew of Theatre West’s touring library show “You’re Awesome, Possum!” didn’t want to let the children of Gering down.
Working through the technical difficulties, the team of six actors and a handful of crew members managed to grab a few laughs from the crowd of children and parents gathered at the park. For their first show and amid the circumstances, they were pretty proud of their work.
“They threw this together pretty quickly because we had to recast some stuff,” director and co-writer of the musical Lauren Newell said the day of their performance. “We’ve only been rehearsing — this is probably only our sixth or seventh day.”
The show is a 15-minute musical for children about a possum who goes to the library to figure out what makes her awesome, since she thinks all of her friends already have something clearly awesome about them. It takes Possum and her friends Bear, Robin, Fox and Deer on a journey through the wonderful world of books and all the information they can learn from them. The actors were all local teenagers.
Even though they had to put the show together pretty quickly, Eric Wilson, who played Robin, was proud of their show.
“I am excited, because this just came together really well,” he said. “I’m proud of it.”
Newell said she was excited to finally get them performing in front of some audiences.
“It’s always a different energy when we get an audience,” she said. “When we get in front of kids, too, then that energy changes and they feed off each other, and it’s really kind of great.”
Parents enjoyed the show, too. Rachel and Adam Harper, who brought their four tykes to the outdoor event, said they were impressed with the teens’ professionalism and were pleased with the overall story.
“Despite the technical difficulties … she (Fox, played by Rochelle Johnson) was still singing and kept on going,” Adam said. “Something like that would derail me.”
Rachel said, “It was a cute story. I’m happy the kids were able to hear that.”
Following the play, children were invited to participate in a possum craft led by youth librarian Christie Clarke. The craft and the play went along with this year’s summer reading theme, “Tails and Tales.”