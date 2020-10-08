These are the people in your neighborhood

The very nature of my job affords me the opportunity to meet a great number of people, and I’m thankful for that every day.
I truly enjoy meeting people and telling their stories, and I do believe everybody has a story to tell.
In this business, there are certain stories we have to tell. Things like elections, accidents, city council meetings and coronavirus pandemics are stories we have to tell.
Then there are the stories we get to tell. There’s a big difference.
The stories we get to tell tend to be my favorites. Sometimes those stories are informative. Sometimes they’re funny.
Recently, there was a stretch where I was doing a number of emotional stories, and it almost seemed as if my goal was to make people cry with everything I wrote.
The thing is, when I can reach someone’s emotions in a column or in a feature story - even for a brief moment - I feel like I’ve done my job exceptionally well.
It’s a good feeling for me when the person editing my column laughs out loud in the newsroom.
It’s a good feeling for me when the person editing a story I’ve written tells me it made them cry.
A couple of weeks ago, I got to hang out with a group of attorneys away from their normal professional setting, and we stood around talking about a column I wrote about kidney stones. They laughed. I winced a little bit.
You never know in this business when a story is going to land right in your lap.
My wife and I were at a yard sale last year looking at an old truck. There were some old pop bottles in the bed of the truck, and I joked with the seller that the bottles should come with the truck. The next thing I knew, we were in the house, looking at Floyd Duncan’s collection of pop bottles. At the time, Floyd didn’t think he had a story, but I did, so I left him my card. A few weeks later, I convinced Floyd that he did, in fact, have a story to tell and we told it.
I’ve met mayors and village board chairs who didn’t think their story was anything special, but it was.
One random afternoon, I went to the Robidoux Campground in Gering, walked up to people camping and told their stories. Marty Ball from Illinois happened to be working on seeing every national park. He had a story to tell.
People, by nature, are curious. So when they have a chance to get some insight into the people around them, they read it.
Reporters, by nature, are even more curious. So when I get a chance to get some insight into the people around me, it’s my job and my nature to draw it out of them.
I’ve often been tempted to simply walk down the street and start talking to somebody at random and see what their story is.
So, if you happen to be somewhere and I sit down next to you and ask, “What’s your story?” I hope you tell me. Surely you have a story to tell.
