These are the people in your neighborhood

You never know in this business when a story is going to land right in your lap.

My wife and I were at a yard sale last year looking at an old truck. There were some old pop bottles in the bed of the truck, and I joked with the seller that the bottles should come with the truck. The next thing I knew, we were in the house, looking at Floyd Duncan’s collection of pop bottles. At the time, Floyd didn’t think he had a story, but I did, so I left him my card. A few weeks later, I convinced Floyd that he did, in fact, have a story to tell and we told it.

I’ve met mayors and village board chairs who didn’t think their story was anything special, but it was.

One random afternoon, I went to the Robidoux Campground in Gering, walked up to people camping and told their stories. Marty Ball from Illinois happened to be working on seeing every national park. He had a story to tell.

People, by nature, are curious. So when they have a chance to get some insight into the people around them, they read it.

Reporters, by nature, are even more curious. So when I get a chance to get some insight into the people around me, it’s my job and my nature to draw it out of them.