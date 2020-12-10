Those who know me, and those who read this column on a regular basis, know that I’m a fan of sports. I’m also a fan of humor, and some sports folks over the years have provided some great humor as well.
I don’t know what he was talking about, and perhaps he didn’t either, but one of my favorites came from former Major League outfielder Oscar Gamble. Not only did he sport one of the greatest afros of all time, he came up with the quote, “They don’t think it be like it is, but it do.” Exactly Oscar. Um ... probably.
Prior to Super Bowl XVIII, between the Washington Football Team to be Named Later and the Oakland, Los Angeles, Oakland, Las Vegas (wherever they were playing at the time) Raiders, Washington’s Joe Jacoby said, “I’d run over my own mother to win the Super Bowl.”
Raiders linebacker Matt Millen, who would later in life become famous for drafting overrated wide receivers in the first round and leading the Lions to a winless season as their general manager, responded with a gem. “To win, I’d run over Joe’s mom, too,” he said.
Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra has to be on any list of funny quotes. One of his best was, “Baseball is 90 percent mental. The other half is physical.” Another favorite from Yogi, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
From the world of boxing comes this gem from Rocky Graziano, “I quit school in the sixth grade because of pneumonia. Not because I had it, but because I couldn’t spell it.” Don’t worry, Rocky, pterodactyl stumped me.
Former Phillies and Mets reliever, the late Tug McGraw, long before birth of his son, country singer Tim McGraw, was asked if he preferred grass or astroturf. “I dunno,” was his reply. “I never smoked any astroturf.” Maybe he was kidding, I dunno.
Former Florida football coach Steve Spurrier wasn’t afraid to get in a dig on rival Auburn when a fire broke out in the Auburn football dorm and burned 20 books.
“But the real tragedy was that 15 hadn’t been colored yet,” Spurrier said, adding more burn to the Auburn program.
Bill Peterson was a legendary coach for the Houston Oilers, and for all the wrong reasons. After a 1-13 season in 1972, Peterson followed up with an 0-5 start to 1973 before he was fired, landing him among the worst NFL coaches of all time. I’ve heard Oilers players such as Elvin Bethea and Dan Pastorini openly call him the worst coach they’ve ever seen and wonder how he ever got an NFL job.
Quotes such as, “You guys line up alphabetically by height” and “If you think I’m gonna take something like this standing down, you’ve got another thing coming” were just a sample of Peterson’s butchering of the English language. He also reportedly told his team one day to stand on their helmets with the sideline under their arms. Way to inspire, Bill.
From the Denver Broncos, former head coach John Ralston coined this gem, “I resigned as the Broncos coach because of illness and fatigue. The fans were sick and tired of me.” To be fair, the Broncos were 34-33-3 in his tenure.
When George Brett, the Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer, had to leave a World Series game in 1980 due to hemorrhoids, he became known as “The Hemorrhoids Guy” to many baseball fans. To that end (my own little joke right there), once the issue was cleared up, he would tell people, including a national TV audience, “My troubles are all behind me.”
Fortunately, or unfortunately, Brett had an explosion of fury after a home run was called back because of too much pine tar on his bat in a 1983 game. Brett charged out of the dugout in a rage over the call, and the rest was history. From that day forward, he was now “The Pine Tar Guy.”
“So it’s really the greatest thing that ever happened to me,” Brett would say years later. “Thank you, Billy Martin. I went from having an embarrassing thing that people remembered me for to something positive.”
Some coaches aren’t afraid to take little (or big) shots at their players.
Take former New Mexico State basketball coach Weldon Drew for example. After one particularly frustrating stretch, Drew said, “We have a great bunch of outside shooters. Unfortunately, all our games are played indoors.”
My favorite of all time has to be John McKay, who famously coached the Tampa Buccaneers to losses in the first 26 games of the team’s history. After one unsightly game, McKay said, “We didn’t tackle well today, but we made up for it by not blocking.”
McKay also once lamented how his team couldn’t win a home game or a road game, so he was looking for a neutral site to play the next week.
And my all-time favorite ... When John McKay was asked what he thought of his team’s execution, he replied with “I’m in favor of it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!