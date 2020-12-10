Those who know me, and those who read this column on a regular basis, know that I’m a fan of sports. I’m also a fan of humor, and some sports folks over the years have provided some great humor as well.

I don’t know what he was talking about, and perhaps he didn’t either, but one of my favorites came from former Major League outfielder Oscar Gamble. Not only did he sport one of the greatest afros of all time, he came up with the quote, “They don’t think it be like it is, but it do.” Exactly Oscar. Um ... probably.

Prior to Super Bowl XVIII, between the Washington Football Team to be Named Later and the Oakland, Los Angeles, Oakland, Las Vegas (wherever they were playing at the time) Raiders, Washington’s Joe Jacoby said, “I’d run over my own mother to win the Super Bowl.”

Raiders linebacker Matt Millen, who would later in life become famous for drafting overrated wide receivers in the first round and leading the Lions to a winless season as their general manager, responded with a gem. “To win, I’d run over Joe’s mom, too,” he said.

Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra has to be on any list of funny quotes. One of his best was, “Baseball is 90 percent mental. The other half is physical.” Another favorite from Yogi, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”