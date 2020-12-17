Thoughts from behind the wheel

Part of my job involves travel, and over the years I’ve had a lot of “windshield time” where I have time to ponder the world.

Some of those thoughts are good ones, some leave me wondering where exactly they came from.

Have you ever wondered why it is that fast food places always take away your favorite menu items? I have three favorites at Taco Bell, and all three are gone. The enchirito, the combination burrito and the chili cheese burrito (the chilito if you will) have all been taken away from me.

Even Subway is guilty. Subway decided to do away with roast beef in its restaurants, so the Subway Club is no longer available.

Why is it that usually it’s the songs you really don’t like that get stuck in your head? A co-worker and I used to try really hard to get each other with these types of things. I once spent five hours delivering milk unable to get “Karma Chameleon” by Culture Club out of my head.

Ever wonder who was the first person to try different foods? Who was the first person to drink milk from a cow? Who was the first person to figure out to fry an egg? More importantly, who looked at these things and thought, ‘Hmmmm ... Yes. That looks good.”