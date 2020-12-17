Thoughts from behind the wheel

Part of my job involves travel, and over the years I’ve had a lot of “windshield time” where I have time to ponder the world.
Some of those thoughts are good ones, some leave me wondering where exactly they came from.
Have you ever wondered why it is that fast food places always take away your favorite menu items? I have three favorites at Taco Bell, and all three are gone. The enchirito, the combination burrito and the chili cheese burrito (the chilito if you will) have all been taken away from me.
Even Subway is guilty. Subway decided to do away with roast beef in its restaurants, so the Subway Club is no longer available.
Why is it that usually it’s the songs you really don’t like that get stuck in your head? A co-worker and I used to try really hard to get each other with these types of things. I once spent five hours delivering milk unable to get “Karma Chameleon” by Culture Club out of my head.
Ever wonder who was the first person to try different foods? Who was the first person to drink milk from a cow? Who was the first person to figure out to fry an egg? More importantly, who looked at these things and thought, ‘Hmmmm ... Yes. That looks good.”
I’m the kind of person with rules for consuming foods. If it doesn’t look good, smell good or sound good, I’m not eating it. Guacamole is out on all three counts for me. I know lots of people love it, but it’s not for me.
Fortunately, or unfortunately, right now I still don’t have my sense of smell back after losing it and my sense of taste to COVID-19. Taste has returned, and I’m glad for that, but the smell is still not there. I don’t know how many times over the last month my wife has said something about how something smells, and I just have to take her word for it. I’m told Thanksgiving dinner smelled really good, but I wouldn’t know.
My son and I just had a text conversation about Nebraska football coach Scott Frost that led to my comment that Vince Ferragamo was probably the last Nebraska quarterback to be even somewhat successful in the NFL. Ferragamo took the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl XIII after the 1979 season, but ran into the last year of a Pittsburgh Steeler dynasty that saw them win four Super Bowls in six years.
Zac Taylor was a Nebraska quarterback, and now he’s coaching in the NFL, but that’s not quite the same.
Probably the Husker quarterback with the most success in the NFL is Clete Blakeman, who has been an official in the league since 2008 and a referee since 2010. He was the referee for Super Bowl 50 when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers.
Sometimes you wonder how much kids pay attention to the world around them. Last weekend, my wife and our 3-year-old grandson were talking about Star Wars characters. She asked if he liked C3PO, R2-D2, Darth Vader and a few other characters before I said, “Chewbacca?”
Niko reacted as if I was speaking a foreign language.
“The big, hairy guy,” I said, trying to help.
“Chewy,” Niko said, letting me know who I was talking about.
Shortly after, “You’re chewy” came from the back seat, letting me know that I’m the hairy guy.
For the record, Rhonda is the princess.
