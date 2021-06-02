Three awarded BPW scholarships

Jaden Schumacher is the second recipient of the “Irene Hehnke/Audra Williams Memorial Scholarship.” Jaden is a recent graduate of Mitchell High School where he managed to be fully involved in both school and community activities including: cross country, track, football, basketball, choir, band, musicals, FBLA, and National Honor Society, as well as being a volunteer for the Festival of Hope, Regional West Medical Center and St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. Jaden plans to attend Regis University in Denver, Colorado, where he will work toward the goal of becoming a pharmacist.