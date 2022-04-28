Three candidates vie to fill Gering mayor seat

Three candidates are vying for Gering mayor, wishing to fill the seat being vacated by current mayor Tony Kaufman.

Ben Backus, Kent Ewing and Eldon Hubbard responded to questions about their candidacy in a survey by the Star-Herald.

The Star-Herald interviewed candidates in local contested races via candidate survey and will run those responses throughout the week. Responses are run in order of submission.

Ben Backus

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

Having grown up in a military family, I was raised with solid American principles. I was born at Davis-Monthan air base in 1978. During my youth, our family was stationed in Florida, Washington, Oklahoma, Indiana, Germany, Maine and South Dakota. After graduating from Rapid City Central High School in 1996, I joined the Army National Guard and began pursuing a degree in microbiology at the South Dakota School of Mines. My interests shifted and I transferred to Western Dakota Tech, where I obtained an associate’s degree in electrical engineering. After graduation, I went to work at Action Communications in Scottsbluff, where I have worked in telecommunications for the past 20 years.

In addition to serving on Gering City Council for the last six years, I also serve on Nebraska’s 911 advisory board, and the NUSF fund advisory board, which helps to ensure telecommunications is affordable. I have also served on the Scotts Bluff County 911 advisory board since its founding in 2010, and have helped guide it through a major technology upgrade, construction of a new communications tower, and a new data center. Through that board I have made contacts with other cities throughout the Panhandle. I know the relationships I have developed in these service roles will be a major benefit when I am elected mayor.

What, as a candidate, would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

For the past six years on city council, it has been my priority to be as accessible as possible to my ward constituents, and all citizens of Gering. Being informed about city codes, city zoning and city planning is also a top priority. Every evening, I spend time reading articles on municipal issues, keeping up to date on technology and engineering improvements, and staying current on state statutes with the potential to affect Gering. To me, being on the Gering City Council is more than a couple hours a week in meetings, it is a constant effort to understand what our city faces. I want to bring this work ethic to the mayor’s seat.

Whoever becomes mayor will face a learning curve, as all mayors have when first elected. My time on council means I will be up to speed and familiar with city functions in a fraction of the time my opponents will take. I have already built relationships with almost all the city staff, department heads and city council. That is something my opponents cannot claim.

What do you feel are the top issues being weighed by the City of Gering?

I feel that housing is the top issue facing the city of Gering at this time. The pandemic caused an influx of residents who tired of larger cities and they either found jobs with local businesses or now work from home. It does not matter how many businesses you want to bring into Gering, if the workers have no place to live they simply won’t move here. While a large amount of vacant properties is detrimental, cities require growth, and missing out on potential growth will have long-term effects.

Occasionally, entities have to make tough decisions during budget years. If you are elected as the city’s mayor, what do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

The priorities during a budget crunch are as follows:

Utilities: A city must make sure that the citizens receive the services they are paying for, such as water, sanitation, and electric.

Public safety: A citizen should feel safe in their own neighborhood. They should not need to worry about their household when they are at home or at work.

Roads: Roads are the arteries of a city no matter their size; they also reflect on the city for those who are visiting. Like utilities, they are constantly degrading and any deferrals on repairs has the potential to snowball.

Do you think entities, such as the City of Gering, have a duty to be transparent in their operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the city?

Being on council for six years, I have learned what things you should and should not be completely transparent with. The “should not” items are those which would open the city up to lawsuits, or disparage people needlessly. The “should” items are financials, department reports and potential pitfalls the city may face (besides lawsuits). While someone who has not served on council might say “It should all be transparent!” it just is not realistic. With the lawsuit-happy modern world we live in, at some point you have to be a steward of the taxpayers’ funds and not expose them to lawsuits. So to make a long answer short, yes, the city should be transparent when they can, and the way to achieve it is through education of staff and council of what they should and should not say. The mayor should encourage staff to be open when they can, and not discourage transparency.

Kent Ewing

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

Hope you’re having a great day in western Nebraska. I am Kent Ewing. My wife, Theresa, and I have three children and soon to have five grandchildren by the end of 2022. In 1993 I was a new member of the Gering Police Department as a patrol officer. I was later assigned to the WING Drug Task Force as an investigator with the rank of detective sergeant until 2008. I attended Western Nebraska Community College during this time to complete business classes to further my education and prepare myself for the next opportunity in my life.

In 2008 I purchased the property of the Oregon Trail Lounge and several vacant lots in the 300 block of M Street in Gering. Theresa and I remodeled the old bar property and started a new business venture as the Oregon Trail Lounge. We operated the business for 11 years. During this time, we also continued to expand by building several more buildings on the properties. One is used as a storage building and another now owned by Skipper’s Cupboard as a nonprofit. In 2010, we built and opened the Stagecoach Stop convenience store to provide the local Gering residents with a community grocery stop due to the fact Sunmart grocery store closed. When Fresh Foods grocery store opened, we expanded the Stagecoach Convenience Store to now have all the items of a convenience store to include gas and diesel pumps. In October 2021, I began working with Lucy Diaz to operate Lucy’s Burritos inside the Stagecoach Stop. The new venture for Lucy has been very successful. We have just in the last couple of weeks started the production of packaged popcorn, adding one more employee to the staff.

What, as a candidate, would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

I have been employed by the City of Gering. I have worked with a majority of the employees and staff members. As a business owner, I respect the work and professionalism of the employees and staff members and their willingness to provide great services to the citizens of Gering, which is a great asset. I have a large stake in this community and have invested many years to protecting and serving the citizens of Gering and intend to provide the best service possible to improve the quality of life. I have worked through the processes of TIF (tax increment financing) and LB 840 funds for new and expanding businesses over the past years. I have taken on many challenges over the years in law enforcement and business that have given me the experience that is needed to fulfill the job requirements needed to succeed in the position of mayor in the city of Gering.

What do you feel are the top issues being weighed by the City of Gering?

The City of Gering is currently trying to resolve the issue of failing infrastructure throughout the city and the ability to fund such expenditures. Proposition 1 on the ballot for May 10 would provide the City of Gering with much needed funding to start working on specific infrastructure projects as stated, with a sunset provision provided. The current issue of the baseball team contracts and the horse track gambling are also keeping the staff very busy along with daily activities.

Occasionally, entities have to make tough decisions during budget years. If you are elected as the city’s mayor, what do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

The City of Gering will need to provide public safety to include police and fire department responses. Utility departments to include water, electrical and garbage must be funded. These items would all be priorities. These above items are necessary for the citizens of Gering to have basic living conditions. All of the other amenities in the City of Gering, excellent parks, golf course, ballfields, disc golf and swimming pool are a great bonus for the citizens, but without the necessities nobody would live in our great city.

Do you think entities, such as the City of Gering, have a duty to be transparent in their operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the city?

I do believe the City of Gering should as transparent as possible with the great citizens of Gering. That being said, it is also the responsibility of the citizens to keep themselves informed by attending council meetings and speaking with their council members of the activities of the city. I, as mayor, would provide as much information as possible to other council members, staff, employees and Gering residents as possible. Due to the fact that some items have to be protected, such as contracts and employee rights, that information would be disseminated when and if possible.

Eldon Hubbard

Briefly, tell constituents about yourself.

I have lived in Gering virtually my entire life. I am married and have two children and three grandchildren. I taught at Gering Junior High for 11 years and later served as Gering High School principal for 19 years until my retirement in 2019.

What, as a candidate, would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

I believe I have a unique perspective and experience working in the various schools throughout my career. I have worked through policy, procedure and application of those systemic processes and can translate those experiences in managing the leadership of the City of Gering. I understand organizational processes and how to increase the effectiveness of an organization.

What do you feel are the top issues being weighed by the City of Gering?

Supporting the services for the city residents, including passing the infrastructure tax and initiating the infrastructure through a long-range plan. Additionally, we need to grow the community through affordable housing and business growth.

Occasionally, entities have to make tough decisions during budget years. If you are elected as the city’s mayor, what do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

Once again, the infrastructure must be addressed. The City of Gering provides a quality range of recreation amenities for its citizens; we must focus on the direct services the city provides.

Do you think entities, such as the City of Gering, have a duty to be transparent in their operations for constituents? How do you think government achieves that goal while protecting the interests of the city?

I absolutely believe the city should be transparent in its operations. There are some instances where there may be a need for privacy, such as some business development opportunities, they require privacy.

