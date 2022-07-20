Three days of savings in store for downtown Scottsbluff shoppers

This week marks the return of Sidewalk Sales to the streets of Scottsbluff. From Thursday, July 21, to Saturday, July 23, shoppers can enjoy discounts and sales at stores up and down Broadway and throughout downtown Scottsbluff.

“I know there hasn’t been this much interest from the small businesses in a while so we feel pretty good about that,” the city’s small business outreach coordinator, Sharaya Toof, said.

Toof said the Sidewalk Sales were intentionally organized to coincide with Bands on Broadway on Thursday and the 18th Street Farmer’s Market on Saturday. While each business can set its own hours for the Sidewalk Sales, most will be open between around 10 a.m. and 5 or 6 p.m.

During the sales, various stores place items outside on the sidewalk for people to browse through and offer large discounts or deals on their items.

While not every downtown business is participating, many are, and most of those will have tables outside. Shoppers can even grab food while they browse.

“We plan on having several food trucks here and there will be great sales from over 15 businesses,” she said.

The Las Delicias, Mike’s Wild Dogs, Emporium Express, Mac’s Grill and Roll Fast Snow 2 Go food trucks will provide meals throughout Sidewalk Sales.

Toof said she drummed up interest for the sales through traditional means, including handing flyers out to business owners, posting on social media and talking about it at Downtown Scottsbluff Association meetings.