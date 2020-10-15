Three Gering school board incumbents go unchallenged

The school board acts as the supreme governing body over the school district and it’s employees, according to board policy. It’s responsible for selecting an executive officer — the superintendent — and legislating policy for the schools it oversees. The board is also responsible for reviewing the academic performance of schools and budget adjustments as needed.

The four-year terms of the six school board members are staggered so that half of the school board is up for election every two years. There are also no term limits, so a member can serve as many terms as they can win.

While this election is all but decided, Peters said that he’s not looking to run again in 2024.

“There’s going to come a time when we need some new blood,” Peters said. “I’m not going to continue to be able to do this forever.”

Regardless, the six current board members face unprecedented challenges in managing the school district during a global pandemic.

COVID-19 challenges exist alongside Gering’s fluctuating enrollment and superintendent search.

“Our biggest responsibility that we will probably ever have as a board is our superintendent search,” Lacy said.