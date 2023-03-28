Ticket sales for Western Nebraska Community College's Spring Vocal Gala will close Thursday at noon.

The gala is titled “Inspired By” and explores the moment of inspiration — a term that applies both to drawing breath for singing and the process of being stimulated to create — through the connections of ideas and themes in song.

Tickets for the gala are $32 each, which includes dinner. The gala will have two performance dates on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at the Gering Civic Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. both nights, and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The evening’s menu includes a Berry Ballad Salad with romaine and berries, Steak Serenade (sirloin, garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach), and apple strudel. Drink specials will also be served, namely La Vie en Rose (champagne with rose water) and Avery Brewing White Rascal, a Belgian-style white ale.

Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3ZsYJDk, at the WNCC Kelley Bean Box Office, or by phone at 308-635-6193. Ticket sales close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.