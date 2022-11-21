'Tickets to Paradise' showing at Midwest Theater

The historic Midwest Theater will screen the film “Ticket to Paradise” this Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

“Ticket to Paradise” is rated PG-13 with a run time of 1 hour and 44 minutes.

A man and his ex-wife race to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their daughter from marrying a seaweed farmer. As they desperately try to sabotage the wedding, the bickering duo soon find themselves rekindling old feelings that once made them happy together.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Non-members pay $7 per person.

Doors open Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:45 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 12:45 p.m.