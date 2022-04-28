Tourism plans ramp up with new partnerships, guides for tourists this summer

The summer tourism season is swiftly approaching, and local tourism offices are preparing for an influx of visitors to the area.

Scotts Bluff County tourism director Brenda Leisy said a heavy emphasis will be placed this year on sports tourism in an effort for the county to bring in more tournaments.

As part of this effort, the county and the City of Gering joined Sports Nebraska, a statewide sports tourism initiative.

“By being a member of Sports Nebraska, that means we are prepared to host events,” Leisy said.

The area will be added to the Sports Nebraska guide, and sports planners will be able to view details on the facilities and communities here to see if any place would be a good fit for their activities. All types of sports would be represented.

Leisy said local tourism officials will also reveal a new sports-centric logo during a presentation for National Travel and Tourism Week at the beginning of May. Officials will also announce the creation of a sports tourism advisory council. Karla Niedan-Streeks, the Gering tourism director, said sports tourism had made such strides in the area recently that it’s important to put more focus on promoting it.

Officials will make strides to improve other local tourism aspects as well. One goal Leisy and Niedan-Streeks have is to improve local maps for visitors. They will create a pocket guidebook, which Leisy said was hugely successful in Dawes County, of the county’s trails.

“They can throw it in their backpack and have access to all the trails they can hike, bike or ride horses on in the county,” Leisy said.

The books also include each location’s difficulty level and short descriptions of the area’s history.

Niedan-Streeks said the maps were a collaborative effort and had been brainstormed for several years.

“We’ve definitely needed for quite some time the ability to put those trail maps in the hands of consumers,” she said.

The tourism officials plan to turn their existing tri-fold maps into pocket booklets which will be printed in time for National Travel and Tourism Week. Additionally, they plan to revamp their pad maps which display Scottsbluff and Gering streets.

“The pad map continues to be one of the most popular items we hand out to visitors all summer long,” Leisy said. “...It’s just going to be very easy for our guests to use.”

The offices try to print a new pad map every two years. Leisy said the county tourism office will hire several interns to help with sports tourism and general marketing.

It’s important for any changes and plans to be finalized by May. The late spring and early summer is when the highest number of tourists visit the area. When they do, they bring with them out-of-county revenue that can be a boon for businesses across the region. In 2021, 180,000 people visited Scotts Bluff National Monument alone, Leisy said. Generally, the county can bring in an additional $25,000 — $30,000 during months with major events.

For example, the Old West Balloon Fest is one of the county’s most-visited attractions. Last year, the occupancy rate at county hotels was 96% during it. Since 2015, the tourism office has collected $314,000 in lodging tax during the month it takes place. Leisy said retail businesses, attractions and restaurants also report large sales increases.

Tourism is the second-largest industry in western Nebraska. Niedan-Streeks said the industry’s recovery after the coronavirus pandemic has led to new opportunities to market the region as a tourist’s ideal destination. When visitors come to the area, their funds provide a much-needed boost to local economies.

“The economic impact is so much stronger in our communities,” she said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.