Tracy Wiese to be sworn in as sixth Gering school board member at November meeting

When asked about what she would do in a situation in which a request or concern was brought to her attention by an individual or group, she said, “As a representative of the community, I think you need to listen, and I think you need to hear input. At the same time, though, I don’t think that you really need to go do something about it. … It would be my job to maybe tell them the chain of command and how they could handle it. A special interest group, I mean, I think that’s part of the team approach is you listen, but then you would have to bring that back to your team (the board).”

Wiese also mentioned that she would bring in a good perspective from within the schools as a mom of four children having gone through or currently in the district and as a wife to a Gering teacher.

“I have a lot of first-hand knowledge of what’s happening at the high school just from hearing my kids talk,” she said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of things I don’t know, but I hear things. I’m around; I’m naturally at activities, and I’m around people in the community I get to talk to and converse with.”