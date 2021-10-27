Tracy Wiese to be sworn in as sixth Gering school board member at November meeting

The Gering Board of Education selected Tracy Wiese to fill the vacant position left by Brent Holliday on Sept. 13 after interviewing nine applicants over the course of nearly two hours Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The nine applicants were Wiese, Evie Russel, Neal Johnson, Bradley McCaslin, Judith Loyd, Jerry Becking, Gary Rimington, Gloria Rita Morales and Brooke Feil. The board repeatedly expressed their surprise and gratitude for nine individuals to take the time to apply for the open spot and interview with the board.
“I’m thankful. I think the entire board was pleasantly surprised that we have nine candidates taking the time to consider and apply for our Board of Education opening here in Gering,” Board President BJ Peters said at the beginning of the meeting.
The board conducted all nine interviews, as well as discussion, in open session. Each board member asked one question, with topics ranging from challenges that public education faces to the roles and responsibilities of a school board. When discussing their decision, multiple board members expressed they liked the candidates who offered a listening ear and diversity to the board.
Wiese mentioned that she could bring both of those things in her answers.
“I think I might be able to bring some diversity to the board, not as a female, but as a medical professional. I think there would be some good representation,” Wiese, who is a part-time pharmacist at the hospital and does consulting for nursing homes, said. “In my profession, I have to read a lot. I have to research. I have to look at different options before I make recommendations. And I think that’s probably what a lot of you have to do here on the board,” she said in her opening statement.
When asked about what she would do in a situation in which a request or concern was brought to her attention by an individual or group, she said, “As a representative of the community, I think you need to listen, and I think you need to hear input. At the same time, though, I don’t think that you really need to go do something about it. … It would be my job to maybe tell them the chain of command and how they could handle it. A special interest group, I mean, I think that’s part of the team approach is you listen, but then you would have to bring that back to your team (the board).”
Wiese also mentioned that she would bring in a good perspective from within the schools as a mom of four children having gone through or currently in the district and as a wife to a Gering teacher.
“I have a lot of first-hand knowledge of what’s happening at the high school just from hearing my kids talk,” she said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of things I don’t know, but I hear things. I’m around; I’m naturally at activities, and I’m around people in the community I get to talk to and converse with.”
Following the interviews, the board held brief discussion and used a point system to vote for each of their top three choices for the board. Peters thanked Wiese for her passion, as well as pointed out a few key characteristics from other candidates. All board members reiterated the tough decision they had to make, and many of them urged the nine candidates to stay involved, even if not selected.
“Regardless of what happens tonight, I encourage you to stay engaged,” Brian Copsey said. “…We want people engaged. We want people running for school board, because we want the community to do what’s best for the kids and to keep this district offering our kids the best opportunity we can. So thank you, thank you for your interest.”
Board member Mary Winn said she hopes to see just as many candidates vying for the at least one open spot that will come up in next year’s election.
“Considering that for the 2020 election the three incumbents ran unopposed, that’s not right,” she said. “I mean, look how much interest and the quality of individuals and great diversity. … We can only select one person tonight, but there are so many of you here that have so much to offer. Please consider running again (in the next election).”
Following the brief discussion, each board member ranked their top three choices and used a point system to determine who the top ranked candidates were among the entire board. Wiese was ranked number one for all board members aside from Copsey, who ranked her as his second choice. The second highest ranked among the entire board was Gary Rimington.
The board made a motion to approve Tracy Wiese for the vacant spot, and it passed. Wiese will be sworn in at the next regular board meeting on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.