Trees Along the Trail underway at Legacy of the Plains

The Trees Along the Trail Christmas Tree Decorating Contest is now open at Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Area nonprofits and service organizations have provided some wonderful, themed trees to vote on. The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Trees Along the Trail runs until Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. Tickets will be available for $1 each for patrons to vote for their favorite trees. Half of each ticket will benefit the museum and the other half will benefit the organization. Cash prizes will be awarded to first ($100), second ($50), and third place ($25) trees as well as the President’s Choice ($50), courtesy of our sponsor, H & R Block.

The museum has extended our Veterans Display until the end of the year. The exhibit pays tribute to many of the local veterans from the Spanish American War up to the present day and a 1943 Ford GPW Jeep that was loaned to us by Mick Mitchell.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989 or email us at info@legacyoftheplains.org.