Trees Along the Trails winners announced
Trees Along the Trails winners announced

GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum would like to announce the winners of the Trees along the Trail Christmas Tree decorating contest. This year’s contest had over 3,100 votes, with 20 groups participating.

1st Place – Questers #1346

2nd Place – Katahdin Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution

3rd Place – Wildcat Audubon Society

President’s Choice – Historical Saddle Club

The fundraiser helps bring awareness to local non-profits and service organizations and splits the proceeds 50/50 with the organization and the Museum. H&R Block in Gering provided the award money for the winners.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.

