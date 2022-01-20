Tri-State donates 1,500 pounds of pet food to Skipper's Cupboard

Steve Morgheim, founder of Skipper’s Cupboard, said the organization does not often get large donations. That’s why donations like the annual one from Tri-State Generation and Transmission have proven so important.
“This is very special,” Morgheim said. “Probably outside of one merchant, this is the biggest donation we get in a year at one time, so it’s real important it comes in December.”
Skipper's Cupboard was founded by Morgheim and his wife in 2009. It provides food and builds shelters for the pets of people who are elderly, homeless, less-fortunate or unemployed. Their service area stretches throughout the Panhandle and into Wyoming.
Tri-State’s donation occurred on Dec. 6. It provides a much-needed boost for the organization to serve people throughout the winter. Their donation includes around 30 bags of dog and cat food, enough to last between two and three months.
Morgheim said they receive more requests for pet food in the winter months. This year, due to inflation, he said it’s been harder than usual for people in need to purchase food, toys and litter for their animal companions.
“People on fixed incomes or who are having setbacks are finding it more difficult to get by, and we’re trying to keep them together with their animals,” Morgheim said.
He estimated the donation was some 1,500 pounds.
“When you put a buck a pound of it, and with the cat food that’s more like a buck fifty, I’d say it’s at least a $2,000 donation.”
The Tri-State workers had been acquiring bags of pet food for the last three months.
“We aimed at bringing it all together at Christmas because a lot of people have a hard time affording everything and putting everything together at Christmas for their families,” substation foreman Mark Soper said. “This is going to help impoverished people to a great extent ... .if the pets are fed, then everything else can come after that.”
This is the third time Tri-State has donated food to Skipper’s Cupboard for the winter. They managed to break their previous records even with fewer workers, according to telecom foreman Jared Stone.
“We’ve got two guys less and I think we probably donated more food this year than we did the last two,” he said.
That the bags were intact was another benefit for Skipper's Cupboard. A good portion of the donations Morgheim receives are already opened, such as when owners donate excess food they have after their pet dies.
In part, the Tri-State workers knew which brands to get because they are pet owners themselves,
“I think everybody here owns pets. I’ve got four dogs,” Soper said. “I’ve got cats, too, but they’re my daughter’s cats.”
The majority of the donation was dog food, but there were still a few bags of cat food.
Acts of community service such as these are a guiding force behind the Tri-State cooperative, Soper said. The group is a not-for-profit power supplier with 45 member groups across four states. They provide power to more than a million customers.
“We just felt like we wanted to do something to give back to the community. It’s one of the principles of Tri-State...there’s a lot of charities out there that give specifically to people or kids...we’re doing the same sort of thing, but we’re doing it with pets,” Soper said.
Aside from food, Skipper’s Cupboard also accepts donations of beds, bowls, toys, litter and materials to build dog houses.