Tri-State donates 1,500 pounds of pet food to Skipper's Cupboard

Steve Morgheim, founder of Skipper’s Cupboard, said the organization does not often get large donations. That’s why donations like the annual one from Tri-State Generation and Transmission have proven so important.

“This is very special,” Morgheim said. “Probably outside of one merchant, this is the biggest donation we get in a year at one time, so it’s real important it comes in December.”

Skipper's Cupboard was founded by Morgheim and his wife in 2009. It provides food and builds shelters for the pets of people who are elderly, homeless, less-fortunate or unemployed. Their service area stretches throughout the Panhandle and into Wyoming.

Tri-State’s donation occurred on Dec. 6. It provides a much-needed boost for the organization to serve people throughout the winter. Their donation includes around 30 bags of dog and cat food, enough to last between two and three months.

Morgheim said they receive more requests for pet food in the winter months. This year, due to inflation, he said it’s been harder than usual for people in need to purchase food, toys and litter for their animal companions.