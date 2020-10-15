Twin City Roofing donates $52,500 to United Way

United Way of Western Nebraska received a significant boost in the form of a $52,500 donation from Twin City Roofing this year.
The final check was presented Thursday by Twin City Roofing owner Terry Schank. The company donated $100 from every roofing job it did from Oct. 1, 2019 through Oct. 1, 2020.
“It makes us pretty proud,” Schank said. “We thought of this brainstorm about a year ago. I told my wife, ‘I think we could make a big impact in the community if we pull this off and donate $100 per roofing project.’
“I called (United Way director Steph Black) up and she said, ‘Oh, no way.’ I said, ‘Yeah, we can do this.’ So we have. We went over and above our goal of $50,000, so we’re over that.”
United Way board president Doug Couse said he was moved by the sizable donation.
“It’s absolutely incredible to have a donation of this size,” Couse said. “It comes in a year where when we were deciding to set a goal, we didn’t know what goal to put down and what we could even raise. It has marked an amazing year so far in what many would see as a very down year, and a bad year. This money will be utilized in this community in more ways than people can even imagine.”
Schank said the company has always given to different organizations and clubs, but with the size of the donation, he wanted to benefit more than one organization.
“I didn’t want to have to figure out how to divide it, so I thought the United Way helps 16 agencies, so I thought that would be the best way to divide it up,” Schank said.
Black said the United Way is thankful for the donation, and presented Schank with a plaque recognizing the effort.
“(Schank) has done so much to give back to the community,” Black said. “We are here to honor them for what they did for our community. This couldn’t have come at a better time this year.”
The donation comes at a good time for the United Way, Couse said. He hopes the donation sparks more giving within the community.
“When we started this year, and we had to start canceling events, we had to cancel the color dash because of COVID, then we had to change the look of the duck race, which then became the duck draw, and not knowing what that would look like, and would businesses allow us to come in and do our presentations for payroll deduction giving,” Couse said. “When we got that phone call and the amount that he promised, I call it a once in a lifetime event for a charitable organization to see the dollar size of that giving that Twin City Roofing gave us.”
