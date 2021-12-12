Two Gering craft vendors share how the pandemic launched their careers

Rahmig began to make hand-stamped jewelry and accessories. She started making stuff for family and friends, and then decided she’d build a website and sell her work.

“It’s just blossomed,” she said. “I still do primarily custom orders but I started, I think it was this summer in August, doing craft fairs.”

Rahmig, who had gone to all kinds of craft fairs as a child with her mom and grandma, said it was a different feeling to be on the other side of the booth.

“I’ve always been a crafty person,” she said. “My grandma Terry, she’s since passed, but she was a very crafty person. We’d go scrapbooking all the time. I learned how to knit in middle school, so I know how to knit. I always made those little knotted bracelets, and I always dreamt of setting up a little booth with the little bracelets, but I knew that was never going to happen, but I never expected this to be this big for sure.”

3 Dirty Boys

Sydni Closson, has been an insurance agent for the last five and a half years, has a family of three boys with her husband Alex in Gering. Her children have always had sensitive skin, so she had decided to look into making soap from goat milk to use for them.