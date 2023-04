The City of Gering would like to inform citizens that the Seventh Street Union Pacific Railroad crossings will be closed in Gering through April 11. Closures began on April 4.

The crossings will be closed each day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow UP to make repairs to the track.

Union Pacific will have flaggers on 10th Street, Lockwood Road and Country Club Road. City staff request that drivers and pedestrians use caution when travelling in these areas and to use alternate routes.