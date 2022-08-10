 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union Pacific railroad crossing closures Aug. 16, 17 in Gering

The City of Gering would like to inform citizens that the 7th Street Union Pacific Railroad crossing will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Additionally, the Union Pacific crossing on 21st Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Both closures are for repairs and maintenance of the track. The city respectfully requests that drivers and pedestrians use caution when travelling in these areas and to use alternate routes.

