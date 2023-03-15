The United Way of Western Nebraska achieved its “impressive” fundraising goal, raising $401,020 during its 2022-23 campaign.

Campaign co-chairs Shane Wilson and Ally Berggren announced the results of fundraising efforts during a press conference on Wednesday, March 8.

“When we announced at the very first press conference what that goal was, I’ll be honest, I’m like ‘This is an impressive number,’” Wilson said, saying he got goosebumps just thinking about exceeding the $400,000 campaign goal that the organization announced in August. “(It) is absolutely amazing. I’m super proud of this community and all the surrounding communities that support this organization.”

There’s a lot of work that goes into not only reaching but exceeding the goal. United Way Executive Director Karen Benzel said 27 Pacesetter businesses raised more than $200,000 in funds. Events comprised of between $80,000-$90,000 of the funds raised.

“Those are two of our major contributors to our campaign, but I always go back to every dollar counts,” she said. “Whether it was a $5 donation one time, or you dropped some change into the jars at Panhandle Coop when you went grocery shopping, just so you know, all of that came back and all that contributed to the $401,020.”

Another significant contribution came from Pepsi Cola of Western Nebraska, which received a Bottler of the Year award that included a $9,000 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska.

The United Way currently provides funding for 27 agencies, Berggren said, “which is a lot of agencies. That shows there’s a lot of need out there. … Exceeding our goal just shows that our community cares, we really take care of our own.”

The United Way also recently closed its application period, receiving grant applications from area nonprofit organizations seeking funding during the upcoming year. Benzel said that total requests equal more dollars than requested last year. Those requests will be reviewed by a financial review committee, then move forward to fund distribution committees. The fund distribution committees will review the requests and do interviews with applicants before making recommendations for the organizations that should receive funding to the full United Way board.

The United Way of Western Nebraska serves organizations in all 11 counties of the Panhandle and Goshen and Platte counties in Wyoming.

Planning for events in the coming year is underway. The Rubber Duck Draw, the largest event, is slated for September. The Color Dash will return, with a golf tournament also planned this summer.

Watch the United Way’s website, uwwn.org, for announcements about upcoming activities.