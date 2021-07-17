United Way opens sale of ducks for 24th annual Duck Draw

The 24th annual United Way Rubber Duck Draw has officially opened up shop for duck sales this week.
At a press conference on Tuesday morning, United Way special events coordinator Jill Allen announced that the event would once again be a duck draw similar to last year, rather than a dash like previous years. However, there will be more prizes up for grabs than in the past.
“The exciting news is we have 10 more prizes than we usually do,” Allen said. “We actually have 40 prizes we’re giving away this year, and the first 19 of them are $200 or more in value and the rest of them are a great value too, and they’re wonderful prizes.”
Allen introduced the top two prizes along with their donors during the conference. The grand prize is a 2021 Toyota RAV4 donated by Team Auto Center in Scottsbluff.
“(It’s) pretty well equipped, with door locks and everything, great fuel economy and a fun vehicle to drive,” Kent Holub, executive manager at Team Auto Center, said.
The second prize, donated by Sandberg Implement in Gering, is a 2021 Pioneer 520 Side-by-Side.
“It’s a five-speed, automatic, liquid cooled, fuel injection, everything you would need in a side-by-side,” Kelly Sandberg, president and CEO of Sandberg Implement, said.
The event is one of the largest fundraisers for United Way of Western Nebraska, and Allen said they are hoping to support 18 different agencies with the funds from this event.
Because the event is a draw instead of a dash, there won’t be actual rubber ducks to purchase, and winners will be drawn from a spinning system during the Sept. 18 festival event. Allen said the decision to draw instead of dash was once again due to the pandemic.
“We’re just coming out of COVID, so we thought we’d give it another whirl that way and see,” she said. “Then we’ll reevaluate next year how we’ll do that.”
The drawing will take place on Sept. 18 at the 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff after a pre-draw festival for the entire family. The event, beginning at 9 a.m., will include food, games, music and a free streaming of the Nebraska Huskers football game donated by ALLO Communications. All of this will lead up to the drawing for the 40 different prizes, which will take place at 10:30 a.m.
“I just want to encourage everybody to buy ducks,” Rebecca Pierce, the second vice president for the United Way of Western Nebraska board of directors, said. “At the end of the day, you’re not only winning something for yourself, you are helping the others in your community. So it’s a fun way to just give back.”
Ducks cost $10 each, $25 for the Quacky Trio (3 ducks) or $60 for the Quacky Combo (7 ducks). With the purchase of the Quacky Trio or Quacky Combo, you will receive a Quack Sack which includes 36 coupons to local merchants and a commemorative rubber duck.
Ducks can be purchased at five local locations: Team Auto Center, the Scottsbluff and Gering branches of First State Bank, Main Street Market and the United Way office, located at 1517 Broadway, Suite #106 in Scottsbluff. Ducks are also available for purchase online this year at www.uwwn.org/duck with the use of a debit card.
Volunteers and United Way staff will be out and about in the community throughout the weeks leading up to the draw for special promotions and to sell ducks. Their first location will be at the Gering Runza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. The first 200 who come in and buy the Quacky Combo will also receive a $25 Runza gift card.
Stay tuned to the United Way Facebook page for more promotions and other locations at which volunteers will be selling ducks.