University of Wyoming fall semester honor rolls

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Nebraska on the 2021 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Trent A. Davis, of Gering, made the honor roll. 

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at www.uwyo.edu.

