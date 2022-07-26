Upward COVID trend returns: Health official urges public to get COVID boosters amid rise in cases

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have shown a slow trend upward, which has local health officials urging the public to get vaccinated or boosted ahead of a rise in cases.

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell told the Gering Courier health officials are seeing an upward trend, especially over the past few weeks.

“We’ve been trending up – it’s not a dramatic uptick but it’s been a slow, definitely upward trend,” she said. “The last two to three weeks have been a little bit more significant trend upwards.”

The state reported 4,030 new cases last week, up from 3,535 the previous week and 3,474 the week before that, based upon data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations also have climbed since May across the state, with Scotts Bluff County on a slow upward trend. There were roughly 176 people hospitalized in the state each day with COVID as of Friday, July 15, up 5% from 168 the previous week.

“In Scotts Bluff County, we see an increase (in COVID cases) of about one-third from the week before of the cases,” she said.

Hospitalizations remain less than a third of levels seen earlier this year following the new omicron variant.

“Hospitalizations have also kind of had an upward trend, too,” she said. “It’s a very slow trend. They’re not shooting up like they were last fall when we had this, but it is up.”

The increase in cases has placed Scotts Bluff County in the high risk category for spread as defined by the CDC.

One of the current challenges to reporting COVID-19 numbers is the public’s use of at-home test kits. Because of this, Schnell said health officials are aware there are more cases out there that are not reflected in the numbers.

Schnell said they have again seen a change in variants, which makes the virus more contagious.

However, Schnell said the summer travel and community events with a large group of people coming together also helps explain the increase in the number of cases.

“We do see with travel and the events we’ve had in the area, like Oregon Trail Days, and all of the vacations that people are out and about a lot more and in bigger groups, so it makes sense that we are starting to see that increase.”

PPHD officials have monitored wastewater in Chadron and Scottsbluff as a surveillance tool for potential precursors to COVID spikes in the recent weeks. Over the course of the pandemic, research has shown that people will shed the COVID virus through fecal matter even before they exhibit symptoms or become ill.

“It’s a good surveillance tool, but it’s not anything that is a definite,” Schnell said. “It gives us an early alert, especially when we don’t have the testing like we used to because people are using the home tests, this is another way to take a look at what’s going on in the community without having to track the individual testing.”

Chadron’s wastewater recently showed an uptick in COVID while Scottsbluff wastewater saw a decline. However, the Scottsbluff downtrend in the wastewater contradicts the rise in cases across the county.

“Sometimes, it can be that it’s Scottsbluff’s wastewater being tested and there are a lot of people outside of Scottsbluff that are within the county,” she said. “We do know that the actual cases are trending up in Scotts Bluff. It’s not dramatic, but it’s definitely something we see.”

Historically, public health has reported an increase in cases heading into fall around the start of school. Schnell said another surge is predicted this fall. Ahead of a predicted spike this fall, Schnell encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted.

“We really encourage people that now is the time if they’ve never been vaccinated to get vaccinated, or if they are due for a booster to consider getting that done,” she said.

Infants ages six months and older are able to get vaccinated. As of Thursday afternoon, the PPHD COVID-19 dashboard reported 47% of Panhandle residents as vaccinated.

“We know more about it and know how to treat it and decrease the spread, so we would encourage people to take advantage of the vaccination, testing early and receive treatment early to decrease the chances of hospitalizations,” Schnell said.

The state reported 18 COVID deaths last week, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable COVID deaths to 4,363 since the start of the pandemic. Within the Panhandle, 298 COVID-related deaths have been reported.

The public might have noticed a change to the PPHD COVID-19 dashboard as the county specific cases levels are no longer included. Instead, the Panhandle counties are grouped into one purple-shade box with cases reported county-wide. As of Wednesday, positive cases reported throughout the pandemic in the Panhandle totaled 20,726. The weekly positivity rate showed a downward trend to 11.7% for July 17, compared to 19.2% on July 3.

However, county-specific metrics are available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. The COVID-19 County Check tool indicates the community level of spread as low, medium or high as well as offers prevention steps. Currently, Scotts Bluff, Cheyenne and Garden counties are high. Morrill, Kimball, Banner, Box Butte County, Dawes, Deuel and Sheridan counties are medium. Sioux County is low.

According to the CDC, “The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.”

To monitor a county’s COVID-19 levels, visit https://tinyurl.com/COVIDLocallevels. The public can also contact a local health care provider or call 630-1580 with any questions or concerns about the virus or the vaccines.