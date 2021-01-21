Vaccinations for residents, 75 and older, have begun

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY – Scotts Bluff County is moving into phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Notifications of time and place for the COVID-19 vaccine appointments are being sent to Scotts Bluff County residents age 75 and older who have registered. Residents will be notified via the method they listed on their registration.

“We are thrilled that we are ready to move to Tier I of phase 1B and will be vaccinating more Scotts Bluff County residents,” said Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health director, in a press release.

Those registered through the site will be notified over the next few weeks for a time and place they can receive the vaccination. It is by appointment only. If you receive a message and have questions, please call 308-436-6636 for assistance.

Jessica Davies, of Panhandle Public Health Department, said that notifications by telephone are being made using the Panhandle Alert system.

If you live in Scotts Bluff County and are age 75 and older, you can still register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Please call 308-262-5764 or 308-436-6636 and leave a message with your name, date of birth, county of residence, and phone number, or complete a form at https://tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. The registration will put you on a waiting list and you will be contacted in the next few weeks when more vaccines are available.