Valley Voices choir returns

SCOTTSBLUFF — After a three-year hiatus, the adult Valley Voices choir will once again be making music. The Valley Voices Children’s Choir will also begin rehearsing. Both ensembles will be under the direction of Deanna Floe Goranson. In celebration of this return, a piece has been commissioned by composer Boyd Bacon to be performed in the December concert.

Established in 1949, The Valley Voices is a non-profit organization committed to bringing a quality vocal music experience to its members, audience, and community. It is non-auditioned and open to singers of all ages. The Children’s Choir is open to singers in third-eighth grade with an unchanged voice.

The Fortis Boys Choir will also be partnering with Valley Voices this semester as the ensemble seeks a new full-time director. Fortis members will join in either the children’s choir or adult choir (depending on voice) and rehearse a song of their own as well.

Rehearsals will be held Monday nights at Summit Christian College in Gering. Children’s Choir meets 5:15-6:30 p.m. with the adult choir following at 7:15-8:30 p.m. Fortis members will rehearse their selection 6:30-6:50 p.m. First rehearsal is Sept. 13. A Holiday Concert is planned for Sunday, Dec. 12.

Visit www.valleyvoices.net or call Deanna Goranson at 308-380-4392 for more information and to sign up. Questions regarding Fortis Boys Choir can be directed to Larry Cooper by text or call at 308-641-7431.