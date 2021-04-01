Varsity quiz bowl team unofficially takes second in WTC competition

Placing second at the Western Trails Conference Quiz Bowl was nothing new for the Gering team, despite it not going down in the official scorebooks.
Since Gering High School isn’t technically a part of WTC, their second-place finish doesn’t count in the official rankings. The conference had asked them to participate in the Quiz Bowl to fill the eighth spot so they could have a rounded-out tournament.
Gering unofficially took second place with 740 points right behind Gordon-Rushville’s 780 points. Mitchell followed Gering with 710 points to be crowned the official runner-up of the conference competition.
Even though they didn’t get to keep the runner-up title officially, Coach Laurie Parker said they were happy to compete.
“We appreciate every opportunity that we have to let our kids participate and compete,” she told the Courier. “Our students really enjoy Quiz Bowl competitions, and we were glad to have the chance to let them compete one more time. We are very grateful that we were invited to fill the available spot.”
The members of the varsity team were a little wary about their performance in their first rounds, but they started to improve throughout the day.
“We started a little slow,” Trent Davis said.
“We had some good rounds to make up for it,” Emme Parker said.
It helps that each team member has their own niche topics they know about, Parker said.
“I think their strength is that they all have different strengths,” she said.
Gering’s Quiz Bowl team has a good track record this season, having placed first at their first competition in Bayard and second at their second competition in Mitchell. Parker said she, along with Coach Amanda Cochran, hope that the Gering team will be invited to attend the state quiz bowl at the end of April.
Whether they get one more competition under their belts or have finished the season, the students enjoy the competitive academic activity.
“It’s super fun,” Emme Parker said. You learn a lot.”
The junior varsity team won their WTC Quiz Bowl with 640 points but, again, were not officially able to claim champion. Gordon-Rushville took home the gold with the next highest score of 450.