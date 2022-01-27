Veterans of Foreign Wars announces winners of essay contests

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1681 would like to thank all of the young men and women who participated in the 2021 Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen’s essay competitions this year.

For Post 1681, Patriot Pen’s first place winner was Aphia Boyd of Gering.

For the VFW District #1 competition, which included the Panhandle, the winners were:

Voice of Democracy: First place, Ival Jones-Hazldine of Rushville; Second place, Jacob Wellnitz of Rushville, and Third, Jaime Turbiville of Harrison.

Total entries, by community: 31, Rushville/Gordon; 1, Bayard; 1, Harrison.

Patriot’s Pen: First Place, Mya Turman from Hay Springs; Second place, Aphia Boyd from Gering; third place, Eva Bishop from Chadron.

Total entries by community: 1, Chadron; 5, Hay Springs; 1 Gering.

The first place winners entries will be going to Lincoln in February to compete on the state level. Winners at state have a chance of going to Washington D.C. The VOD winner nationally gets a $30,000 scholarship.

Again, thank you to all who took part in this competition, as well to the judges who took time to read and listen to the essays: Thomas Krotz, Ron Moore, Tom Arents, John Brehm III, Frank Kenzy and Karen Krotz.