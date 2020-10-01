Virtual race to benefit United Way

Participants can run, jog or walk on a trail, treadmill, or anywhere else they choose at their own pace. They should download one of the many free mobile apps that track routes, time and completion.

Routes should be uploaded to the event page or sent to bbc@uwwn.org by Oct. 31.

The race does include prize baskets. The first is for the Most Creative Route, the second is the Family Finish which encourages the completion of the event by families. Those who finish the 5K together will be entered into a drawing. The third basket is for the “Lone Wolf.”

The funds raised will be used to support the organization’s 16 partner programs and community impact work, including food insecurity and preventing homelessness.

Workplace fundraising has also been a large contributor to the organization’s goal, but this year that is up in the air.

“People have lost jobs, and we just aren’t sure how our campaign is going to look this year,” she said. “Everything helps, whether it’s buying a duck, doing a 5K or giving a one-time donation.”

She’s appreciative of the community support for the organization and the people they help.

“If you have the ability to pay it forward, this is the year that it is going to make a lot of difference,” she said.

