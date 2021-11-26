Vistabeam acquires Action Communications’ network

The deal only transfers Action Communication’s broadband network and customers over to Vistabeam. Derr estimated this would constitute one-third of the services they provided. He said he wanted to focus more on his company’s two-way radio service, which is largely used by public safety organizations and first responders.

Larsen said the proposal occurred at a good time for both companies.

Vistabeam has three residential internet packages. Existing Action Communications customers will be moved over to packages similar to those they currently have. The new ones, though, “generally should be faster or a little less expensive going forward,” Larsen said.

While the two companies’ ranges largely overlapped, the acquisition will allow Vistabeam to expand to new areas. Action Communications has rural coverage in parts of western Banner and Scotts Bluff counties his own service had yet to reach, Larsen said.

As part of the acquisition, Vistabeam will gain more than 30 new Wi-Fi towers across Scotts Bluff and Goshen counties.

“When we started (the company),” we had three towers. Now we have 350,” Larsen said.