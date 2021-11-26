Vistabeam acquires Action Communications’ network

In a roundabout way, Vistabeam’s Nov. 1 purchase of Action Communication’s internet service is akin to having Vistabeam CEO Matt Larsen purchase his own company. Larsen’s first foray into internet service was back in 1997.
He sold that company to a different business in 2000, and they sold it to Rick Derr and Kent Sager, of Action Communications, in 2003.
“It’s very special for us because in a way we’re getting back our original operation we started in 1997,” Larsen said.
Derr and Sager started their company in 1997, as well. They first approached Larsen about an acquisition in the early summer.
“I felt they were a company with a local presence that fully understood the heartbeat of our community,” Derr said.
Especially in Wyoming, he said businesses from larger cities didn’t coordinate with them as well.
The two companies had collaborated in the past, often at engineering meetings. Larsen said he was excited to talk with Action Communications about the proceedings.
“I always thought we were respectful competitors,” he said. “... It felt like a great match from the moment they called.”
A few months after the initial talks, the transfer was complete. Any current Action Communications customers can now consider themselves part of the Gering-based Vistabeam organization.
The deal only transfers Action Communication’s broadband network and customers over to Vistabeam. Derr estimated this would constitute one-third of the services they provided. He said he wanted to focus more on his company’s two-way radio service, which is largely used by public safety organizations and first responders.
Larsen said the proposal occurred at a good time for both companies.
Vistabeam has three residential internet packages. Existing Action Communications customers will be moved over to packages similar to those they currently have. The new ones, though, “generally should be faster or a little less expensive going forward,” Larsen said.
While the two companies’ ranges largely overlapped, the acquisition will allow Vistabeam to expand to new areas. Action Communications has rural coverage in parts of western Banner and Scotts Bluff counties his own service had yet to reach, Larsen said.
As part of the acquisition, Vistabeam will gain more than 30 new Wi-Fi towers across Scotts Bluff and Goshen counties.
“When we started (the company),” we had three towers. Now we have 350,” Larsen said.
Additionally, four Action Communications employees will transfer over to Vistabeam to help them with the equipment. With the resources added by the acquisition, Larsen said Vistabeam is looking to hire around 10 new employees.
One goal Larsen has for the company is to construct new fiber broadband projects to supplement their fixed wireless service. This would help them expand into even more localities.
Vistabeam services an area of around 40,000 square miles and includes more than 100 towns within its coverage. Its customers are located across portions of Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado.
“In the world of fiber optics, you really have unlimited resources,” Derr said.
Existing lines can be reinforced, and new ones created. The bulk of Action Communication’s customers were wireless, which means the company’s resources were “finite,” allocated by the FCC.
Transferring them over to a business expanding its fiber services would provide them with a positive service result, he said.
Larsen had a similar sentiment. He said his company’s goal was to provide a good experience and seamless transition for Action Communications internet customers.
“We’ll make a few adjustments on our network but it should make for a better customer experience for everyone.”