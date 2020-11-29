Volunteers set up Santa's Village in Gering

It takes a village to raise ... a village. Volunteers braved the breeze to set up Santa’s workshop and other miniature fixtures in Santa’s Village in the Gering Civic Center parking lot Thursday afternoon.

While the Gering Merchants Association’s parade is canceled due to the pandemic, Chairwoman RaNae Garton said she hopes to bring a little festive cheer.

The opening will be a quieter affair than usual – no offerings of hot cocoa, candy or talking with Santa this year.

“We just encourage everyone to come down and take pictures,” she said. “We’re hoping to get a Santa on the front deck of the Santa building so we have some Santa-esque backdrop, it seems a little more like Christmas.”

The lighting of the tree and buildings will still happen Nov. 27, but Garton said they want to make sure people don’t gather, due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.