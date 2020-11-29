Volunteers set up Santa's Village in Gering

It takes a village to raise ... a village. Volunteers braved the breeze to set up Santa’s workshop and other miniature fixtures in Santa’s Village in the Gering Civic Center parking lot Thursday afternoon.
While the Gering Merchants Association’s parade is canceled due to the pandemic, Chairwoman RaNae Garton said she hopes to bring a little festive cheer.
The opening will be a quieter affair than usual – no offerings of hot cocoa, candy or talking with Santa this year.
“We just encourage everyone to come down and take pictures,” she said. “We’re hoping to get a Santa on the front deck of the Santa building so we have some Santa-esque backdrop, it seems a little more like Christmas.”
The lighting of the tree and buildings will still happen Nov. 27, but Garton said they want to make sure people don’t gather, due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Santa’s Village has been running for nearly two decades, first ignited when signmaker and artist, Tom Cozad, had an idea in 2001 to build a “Whoville-type” village, telling the Star-Herald in 2013 that he was inspired to build a playhouse for his granddaughter. Over the years, more buildings were donated, Garton said, including a bank, igloo and barbershop. She said the creativity and the little touches, such as hymnals and pews inside the chapel, the peppermint cell for the Grinch and abomindable snowman in the log cabin jail. But opening up means disinfecting, which she said isn’t feasible.
Longtime volunteer Linda Harimon said she’s enjoyed putting up the buildings over 15 years, her favorite being the red workshop at the end of the lane.
“I love Santa’s house, it’s gotta be Santa’s house,” she said.
Harimon and Kay Helberg helped direct Kevin Sandberg, who did the heavy lifting with a forklift. All the volunteers said it took a lot of people to fix things up, such as adding fresh paint and new lights to all the buildings.
“It takes a village, to run this village,” Garton said, jokingly.
