WATCH NOW: 38th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley preparing to serve 1,000 meals

“It’s been really good for a lot of years. It’s nice to have a nice warm meal,” she said. “…Part of my passion about this is not to be alone for Thanksgiving, because, you know, it’s hard when you’re alone and it’s a special time of the year. And COVID has made it really tough. I’ve seen that in the things I do with volunteering and different things, so I’m happy that we can at least bring a meal to the door and drop it off, so they can have the meal.”

The event doesn’t happen on its own though. Feather said she is still looking for volunteers to prepare or deliver meals. She said volunteers can come for part of the time or all of the time; they can be adults, families, or youth groups. She’ll take anyone who wants to help make the holiday a special one for the community.

“With COVID, people just aren’t signing up as much as they have, so if you can only come help for an hour, an hour and a half, we’d love to have you come,” she said.

If you would like to volunteer in any way, call Feather at 308-633-9497. If you would like to volunteer as a driver — or would like a meal delivered to you — call Shanna at the volunteer center at 308-632-3736. Some food preparations are done the day before, and volunteers will likely get started around 8 a.m. the day of.