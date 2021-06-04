WATCH NOW: Boy Scouts Troop 3 honors the fallen with flags at Westlawn Cemetery

Boy Scouts Troop 3 were up bright and early Saturday, May 29 to place flags at veterans’ graves in West Lawn Cemetery in time for Memorial Day. It’s a duty they’ve held for a long while, troop master Loren Moench said.

“I don’t know how long they’ve been doing it. Longer than I have. … I’ve been scout master since 2013,” he said. “They’ve probably been doing this for over 30 years.”

The Boy Scouts also had some assistance from a couple community members this year. Moench said it was the first time they got some extra hands, and they were helpful to the cause.

“We’ll take all the help,” he said.

The group weaved their way back and forth through rows of graves at West Lawn, planting over 800 flags in the ground or in silver cross stands designating military service.

It’s an important task given to Troop 3 by the American Legion, and the Scouts, young and old, said they understood why they do it each year.

“It’s important to honor the people who served in the military,” Adam Engelhaupt said. Having moved up from Cub Scouts this year, it was his first time helping with the flags.