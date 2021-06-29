WATCH NOW: Clans come together for fourth Celtic Gathering

Ten different clans converged on Five Rocks Amphitheater Saturday, June 26 for the fourth annual Celtic Gathering.
“Historically, different clans would meet, not just to throw a party, but to pay tribute to our heritage,” Chieftain (event organizer) Zechariah MacDonald said.
The Celtic Gathering is tradition for those of Irish, Scottish and Welsh heritage.
The drum began beating, bagpipes started playing and the clans marched in shortly after 10 a.m. The rest of the day featured music, food, drink, demonstrations of the highline games and living history highlighting different aspects of Celtic life.
“I’m Irish and Scottish,” Torrington’s Kodee Jankowski said. “We (she and her two daughters, Brooke and Lyrik) come every year. The kids love it and it’s very educational.”
The Jankowski clan made their way from one booth to the next taking everything in.
“It’s very educational and enjoyable,” 10-year-old Lyrik said.
“I love the Celtic Gathering,” 7-year-old Brooke added.
The event featured the RenScots (Renaissance Scots Living History Association) from Colorado.
“We are a living, teaching school,” RenScots member Mark Riehm, of Gun Powder, Colorado, said as he demonstrated weaving to visitors Saturday. “We are very hands on. It is a living, breathing thing.”
The RenScots demonstrated martial arts, blacksmithing, weaving, archery and more as they took visitors back to the 1700s.
For David Evans, a member of the RenScots, the experience started 21 years ago when he and his wife were homeschooling their kids. They were looking for activities and came across the RenScots.
“We have Scottish blood and thought it would be fun,” he said. And it is, “more fun than golfing.”
Today, his son Jarian is a chieftain in the group and his other son, Kendric is the captain of the Wolves of Dunvergan, which is the RenScots’ fighting element. The Wolves of Dunvergan demonstrate the European sword arts of the medieval, renaissance and 17th century.
“We show people what it was like to live in the Highlands of Scotland in the early 1700s,” Evans said.
The gathering in Gering was the first for the RenScots since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. Last year’s gathering had to be canceled.
In a normal year, Riehm said the group would attend six to eight Celtic Gatherings, “this year, this is it.”
“Coming out of last year, this is just a great celebration for the community,” MacDonald said. “We kilt on.”