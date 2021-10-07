WATCH NOW: Community Christian students scramble down streets for trash clean up

Elementary students from Community Christian School roamed the streets Friday morning racing to find the most garbage on the ground. For two hours, preschoolers all the way to fifth graders scoured lawns, sidewalks and roadsides for litter to put in their trash bags as a part of their annual Clean City Scramble fundraiser.
Before collecting trash, the students spent a couple weeks collecting sponsorships from family members, friends and even local businesses to support their clean-up efforts. The school partnered with Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful for gloves, bags and other supplies for the children to use. From there, the students took to the streets, “because you want to keep it clean,” kindergartner Owen Benton said.
Deanna Goranson, director of development at CCS and the lead organizer of the fundraiser, said that after the two hours of clean-up, the students, along with teachers, parents and even some grandparents, managed to pick up just a little over 250 pounds of garbage from various locations around the Scottsbluff-Gering area.
“We work with the city of Gering and Scottsbluff to choose the best locations that would really benefit from trash pick up, and then we send each of our grades to a different location,” she said.
Goranson said that while one goal of the activity is to help make money for the school, the other part of it is to teach students how to be good stewards in the community.
“Our school needs fundraisers to operate, and we wanted a fundraiser — it’s always our goal to be in the community and be a blessing to our community,” she said. “It’s part of our school name as Community Christian School. And so, we wanted to do a fundraiser that, in turn, gave back. … So, we’re really grateful to the individuals and the businesses that sponsored our students to go and clean up their community, and then in turn support our school.”
The students clearly enjoyed themselves as they often would turn the project into a friendly competition, racing each other to pieces of trash, filling up bags as full as they can and sometimes sharing trash with each other so others could have the same amount.
One group of second graders filled up a few big trash bags along Avenue B near Beltline Highway. Every time they picked up a new piece of trash, especially the larger pieces, they got excited.
“We found a whole bunch of trash over there, and we cleaned it up all by ourselves,” RaVayah Chavez said. “I had to dump it (her bag into a larger bag) because it was overflowing.”
Chavez said she was proud of her and her classmates’ hard work. She said that it was important to help pick up garbage because, if they don’t, then “our roads will be icky and gross, and there’ll be trash everywhere.”
“We got a lot of trash,” she said. “We worked together.”
In a sense, that’s what Goranson said CCS wants to instill in the students through this project.
“We’re wanting to teach our students about servanthood and stewardship,” she said. “That’s the goal for our students — like, the goal for the community is that we make it a cleaner, safer place, but the goal for our students is to teach them servanthood and good stewardship of what they’ve been given.”