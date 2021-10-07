WATCH NOW: Community Christian students scramble down streets for trash clean up

“Our school needs fundraisers to operate, and we wanted a fundraiser — it’s always our goal to be in the community and be a blessing to our community,” she said. “It’s part of our school name as Community Christian School. And so, we wanted to do a fundraiser that, in turn, gave back. … So, we’re really grateful to the individuals and the businesses that sponsored our students to go and clean up their community, and then in turn support our school.”

The students clearly enjoyed themselves as they often would turn the project into a friendly competition, racing each other to pieces of trash, filling up bags as full as they can and sometimes sharing trash with each other so others could have the same amount.

One group of second graders filled up a few big trash bags along Avenue B near Beltline Highway. Every time they picked up a new piece of trash, especially the larger pieces, they got excited.

“We found a whole bunch of trash over there, and we cleaned it up all by ourselves,” RaVayah Chavez said. “I had to dump it (her bag into a larger bag) because it was overflowing.”