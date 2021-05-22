WATCH NOW: Geil Elementary makes human sundaes to celebrate MAPS growth

Geil teachers were sitting in their chairs on Monday afternoon when suddenly a sticky, slimy feeling slid down their backs. Students had crept up behind them and poured chocolate syrup on their heads.
To be fair, the teachers were wearing hazmat suits and goggles.
That wasn’t necessarily enough to protect them though. Kindergarten teachers Jennifer Bohnsack and Bethany Joliffe found out not long after that it soaked through and still got their clothes. They embraced it — figuratively and literally, hugging each other in all their gooeyness after the sundae-ing was over.
Geil Elementary students had the opportunity to make human sundaes out of their teachers on Monday afternoon to celebrate their growth in MAPS testing.
“One of the tools we use to measure their (students’) learning is through the MAP growth tests. We need to celebrate all their hard work. We celebrate their growth big or small,” Geil principal Angela Morris said. “We want students to know that we are proud of them and we appreciate all their work.”
Morris said that for their winter growth assembly, each grade got to play dodgeball, so thinking caps were put on to find a way to top that event for the spring.
Fourth grade teacher Lisa Gass came up with the idea of human sundaes.
“Mrs. Gass is the ‘great idea’ person behind our celebration,” Morris said. “She knew how much the students would enjoy this. They love messy fun!”
That they did. The children squealed as they sprayed whipped cream in their teachers face or flung sprinkles onto their feet. Some were even willing to give their teachers high fives after drenching them in syrup.
Morris said it started out as a secret with clues being dropped throughout the day, but as soon as students figured it out, they were looking forward to seeing their growth.
“The buzz all over Geil was, ‘I can’t wait to see how much I grew so I can sundae my teacher with toppings,’” she said. “The confidence in their learning was amazing.”
For every so many points they grew on a test, each student got to pick out one topping to sundae their teachers. At the end of the day, the students in each grade who grew the most or had top scores got to sundae Morris and counselor Matt Janecek.
“Watching the students laugh and smile while they ‘sundaed’ me was pure joy — for them and myself. Isn’t that what it’s about? Joy in learning and celebrating all the great things that learning has to offer,” Morris said. “I love that I get to work with amazing educators that are all about the students and like to have fun.”