WATCH NOW: Geil Elementary makes human sundaes to celebrate MAPS growth

“Mrs. Gass is the ‘great idea’ person behind our celebration,” Morris said. “She knew how much the students would enjoy this. They love messy fun!”

That they did. The children squealed as they sprayed whipped cream in their teachers face or flung sprinkles onto their feet. Some were even willing to give their teachers high fives after drenching them in syrup.

Morris said it started out as a secret with clues being dropped throughout the day, but as soon as students figured it out, they were looking forward to seeing their growth.

“The buzz all over Geil was, ‘I can’t wait to see how much I grew so I can sundae my teacher with toppings,’” she said. “The confidence in their learning was amazing.”

For every so many points they grew on a test, each student got to pick out one topping to sundae their teachers. At the end of the day, the students in each grade who grew the most or had top scores got to sundae Morris and counselor Matt Janecek.